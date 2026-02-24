Valmet has published the Annual Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for 2025

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on February 24, 2026 at 13:45 p.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has today, on February 24, 2026, published its Annual Report for 2025 on the company's website at www.valmet.com/annualreport2025. The Annual Report consists of two separate parts: the Annual Review, and the Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors.

The Annual Review covers Valmet's new 'Lead the Way' strategy published in 2025, operations, and sustainability in 2025. The Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors report includes Valmet's Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2025. The EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) aligned Sustainability Statement is included within the Report of the Board of Directors. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided a limited assurance report on the Sustainability Statement.

Valmet has today published its Financial Statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The ESEF report is available on the same website and attached to this release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Valmet's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Valmet has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2025. These have been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and are available at www.valmet.com/governance.

The Annual Review, the Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report are attached to this stock exchange release.

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

