Valmet to deliver biomass boiler and flue gas cleaning system to Saica Group in Spain

Valmet Oyj's press release, July 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has received an order from Saica Group (Sociedad Anónima Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa) to supply a biomass boiler and flue gas cleaning system for Saica Group's plant in El Burgo de Ebro, Zaragoza, Spain.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The boiler plant is scheduled to be handed over to Saica at the end of 2026.

The boiler to be supplied is a Valmet BFB boiler that utilizes bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) technology. It is engineered to produce steam with a capacity exceeding 700,000 tonnes annually. By utilizing biomass as fuel, the BFB boiler will significantly reduce fossil fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions, aligning with Saica's dedication to sustainability and circular economy principles.

"This project is part of Saica Group´s decarbonization plan, fully aligned with Saica´s values: 'We Care, We Value, We Challenge'. It has been awarded with a PERTE (Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation) euro grant given to the company by the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism. We rely on Valmet for this project due to their proven technology for biomass BFB boilers, and also because of the good cooperation and results achieved in previous projects. We expect this new partnership will bring success to this challenging project," says Juan Antonio Meler, Industrial Projects Director, Saica Group.

"We are delighted to support Saica in their ambitious decarbonization project. This order underlines the importance of our advanced boiler technology in helping industries to transition towards more sustainable energy solutions. It is a testament to Valmet's expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that meet our customers' needs," says Lauri Pehu-Lehtonen, Vice President, Energy and Circularity, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

Valmet's scope of delivery includes a Valmet BFB Boiler along with auxiliary equipment and the boiler building, including erection, commissioning, and start-up. Additionally, Valmet will provide a flue gas cleaning system featuring a bag house filter.

About the customer

The Saica Group offers sustainable paper solutions for the manufacture of corrugated board and packaging, promoting circularity in waste management. It has more than 12,000 employees and a presence in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Turkey, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland and the United States. The group's turnover is 3,662 million euros (consolidated sales at 31 December 2024).

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Lauri Pehu-Lehtonen, Vice President, Energy and Circularity, Pulp, Energy and Circularity Business Area, Valmet, tel. +358 50 4710 221

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-deliver-biomass-boiler-and-flue-gas-cleaning-system-to-saica-group-in-spain,c4209389