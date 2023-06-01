Valmet to deliver key pulp mill technology to Shandong Huatai Paper's new pulp mill in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on June 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver key pulp mill technology to Shandong Huatai Paper's new pulp mill in the Shandong province in China. Valmet's delivery includes cooking and fiberline, a recovery boiler, a lime kiln and a lime mud filter. The new pulp mill will produce 700,000 tonnes per year and is scheduled to start up at the end of 2024.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"Technology brings industrial revolution, and low carbon creates green benefits. Shandong Province has put forward very high requirements in terms of emission standards. Valmet is one of the few suppliers that can offer equipment that emits below stringent standards. Based on the long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation with Valmet, we firmly believe that Valmet's technology and services can bring our benefits to a higher level," says Changgeng Sun, Vice General Manager, Shandong Huatai Paper.

"This delivery proves our technology leadership and how we can tailor the best solutions for our customers, combining our process technology, automation and industrial internet offering. The mill is scheduled to start in less than two years. By combining our strong local presence in China with excellent global engineering and technology teams, we are able to deliver this project successfully even with the tight project schedule," says Sami Riekkola, Business Line President, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

"We are very happy to continue our excellent cooperation with Huatai Group in this strategic investment. In addition to previous pulp, paper, and automation technology deliveries, we also have extensive services cooperation with the customer. In this project, our Chinese teams will play a key role in engineering, procurement, project management and offering site services to the customer," says Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's cooking and fiberline delivery includes continuous cooking technology for hard wood and core technology for washing and bleaching. The delivery for the recovery island includes a high-power recovery boiler, a lime kiln and lime mud handling. The recovery boiler delivery also includes a training simulator. All the processes will include connectivity to enable Valmet Industrial Internet services.

About the customer Shandong Huatai Paper and Huatai Group

Shandong Huatai Paper Co., Ltd is part of the Huatai Group, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Group is one of the global leaders in the paper and chemicals production sectors with a production of about three million tons of paper and board and two million tons of chemicals per year.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

