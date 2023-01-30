Valmet to supply another paper machine rebuild to Sappi North America's Somerset facility

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 30, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply an extensive rebuild for Sappi's Somerset paper manufacturing facility in Skowhegan, Maine, USA. Previously, Valmet rebuilt the paper machine 1 (PM1) and with its success, Sappi has chosen Valmet again to rebuild the paper machine 2 (PM2).

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2022. Its value will not be disclosed, but such an order is typically worth between EUR 90 and 120 million.

As a result of the PM2 conversion from coated woodfree graphic paper to solid bleached sulphate board, the machine capacity will be increased from 240,000 tons to 470,000 tons per annum. The start-up of the rebuilt machine is scheduled for the mid-year of 2025.

"Valmet has proven to be a trusted supplier to Sappi over the years and we're pleased to work with them again on our PM2 project. This investment is fully aligned with our Thrive25 strategic focus to reduce our exposure to graphic paper and transition our portfolio to packaging and specialty papers, pulp and biomaterials," says Michael Haws, President and CEO, Sappi North America.

"We look forward to continued collaboration with Sappi North America, and we thank them for their partnership on another conversion project. We know the demand for packaging and specialty papers in North America is high and we're confident that through our combined efforts, we'll meet future market needs," says Jukka Tiitinen, Area President, North America, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

PM2 will be rebuilt using some of the most advanced packaging manufacturing technology to produce a variety of both packaging and coated paper products.

Valmet's delivery will include a number of modifications and new machine parts in the existing machine to meet the requirements of the new packaging grades. In addition, the mill will benefit from Valmet Industrial Internet and Automation Solutions including a new Quality Measurement System, a Process Control System (DCS and Valmet DNA), web monitoring and web inspection systems.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Their four diversified businesses – high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. www.sappi.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

