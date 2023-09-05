Valmet's financial reporting in 2024

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 5, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will publish its Financial Statements Review, Half Year Financial Review and two Interim Reviews in 2024 as follows:

February 7, 2024 - Financial Statements Review for 2023

April 24, 2024 - Interim Review for January­­–March 2024

July 24, 2024 - Half Year Financial Review for January–June 2024

October 30, 2024 - Interim Review for January–September 2024

The Annual Report for 2023 will be published on February 28, 2024, at the latest.

Valmet's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

