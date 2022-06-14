Valor Adds Russ Talley to Land Team

Primary duties will include helping Valor's clients optimize their mineral rights and oil and gas assets

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , an asset management and professional services company specializing in oil and gas mineral rights , has added Russ Talley to the company's Land Team. In this role, Talley will work with the land team to help optimize client mineral assets through thorough research and analysis of client holdings.

"We're quite pleased to have recruited someone of Russ Talley's caliber to join our organization," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "His knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset for our clients, both current and future. Russ is unique because he also has a geologic background, which will be a unique differentiation for Valor's service offering."

Valor manages just over 80,000 interests across 32 states‌, which generate over $100 million in annual revenue for its clients. The company is an industry leader for comprehensive oil and gas management and outsourcing services that can be customized for any client's particular needs. Valor's specialty is mineral management asset services for a wide range of clientele, including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices.

Talley is a geologist with over three decades of experience in oil and gas operator services . His extensive and diverse background includes experience as a title analyst, division order and lease analyst, regulatory manager, engineering technician, geoscience data manager, and geology exploration. Prior to joining Valor, Talley previously worked for Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, a private oil and gas services firm, as well as the Forestar Group, Range Resources, DTE Energy, and Quicksilver Resources. He maintains advanced skill sets in geo-computing, reservoir evaluation, drilling, and seismic survey design and interpretation. Talley earned bachelor's degrees in Geology and Anthropology from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

"I'm very excited to begin the next chapter of my career with such an esteemed organization," stated Russ Talley. "Valor is a company that's driving real progress and change in the oil and gas industry, and I hope to add some valuable contributions of my own to the legacy we're creating." For more information on the company, please visit www.onevalor.com .

About Valor:

Valor is a comprehensive professional services provider that uses technology and innovation to ease the burdens of asset management in the oil and gas industry. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor manages just over eight million gross mineral acres across 32 states‌, which generate over $100 million in annual revenue for its clients. Valor's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector with Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business process outsourcing, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support . Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com .

