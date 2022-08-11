Valor Earns 'Best Companies to Work for in Fort Worth' Award

Professional services firm specializes in oil & gas mineral rights and on-demand outsourcing

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , an asset management and professional services company specializing in oil and gas mineral rights , is among the 2022 winners in Fort Worth Inc. Magazine's annual 'Best Companies to Work for in Fort Worth' awards. To be eligible, companies must have a physical presence in the Fort Worth region, a minimum of 15 full or part-time employees, and at least one year of business operations. This year's award winners were feted at a special luncheon on Aug. 4, and the magazine will publish the full list of award recipients in the August issue of Fort Worth Inc.

Valor Valor

"Winning a corporate award is always an achievement but being recognized as a great place to work is extra special for the company," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "Since our inception, we've poured a lot of energy and effort into developing a unique corporate culture - where our employee's wellbeing, value, and opportunity for professional development are all a vital part of our success as an organization. We're both humbled and honored to be named one of Fort Worth Inc.'s 'Best Companies to Work for in Fort Worth'."

The 2022 winners of Fort Worth Inc.'s 'Best Companies to Work for in Fort Worth' awards were judged on their policies, practices, and demographics, as well as a series of corporate attributes including recruiting, employment, diversity and inclusion, benefits, wellness initiatives, work-life balance, training, career development, and charitable contributions. Valor is proud to be recognized for their established and generous set of employee benefits, including 100% paid health insurance premiums, fully paid short- and long-term disability, employer-sponsored Life/AD&D benefits, and paid maternity/paternity leave. In addition, Valor offers a 401k retirement plan, paid holidays, generous PTO, quarterly bonuses, and employer-sponsored career development opportunities. Beginning in 2022, Valor awarded additional PTO, so that all employees were assured a healthy work/life balance. The company's commitment to assuring a positive work/life balance is demonstrated through Valor's quarterly team outings and complimentary tickets for employees and their families to attend such events as the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, TCU home football games, and Texas Ranger MLB games at Globe Life Park.

Valor has been headquartered in Fort Worth since the company was founded in 2018, and CEO Joseph DeWoody is a lifelong resident. In the past 12 months, Valor has seen both its staffing and revenue double – a credit to the organization's client-first mentality and its innovative mineral management solutions. Yet despite this impressive growth, the company maintains its commitment to fostering an inclusive corporate culture where employees always feel empowered and valued. Today, Valor manages 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generate over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients.

The company has successfully expanded the scope of their professional service offerings beyond the energy sector to include Valor Ignite ™ - an on-demand outsourcing services solution for accounting, business processes, contract C-suite engagements, and back-office support . Valor's asset management services are utilized by a wide variety of clientele, including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices.

