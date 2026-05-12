Valor Econômico to Host Brazil-USA Summit in New York, Presented by XP Inc.

Event Held as XP Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming Brazil's Investment Landscape

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading financial services platform, will serve as presenting sponsor of Valor Econômico's third edition of the "Brazil–USA Summit" on May 13, 2026, at The St. Regis Hotel. The event brings together political, business and institutional leaders to discuss key issues shaping the relationship between Brazil and the United States.

Held during New York's Brazil Week, the summit serves as a platform for dialogue between decision-makers from both countries, fostering scenario analysis, strategic debate and institutional connections around the opportunities and challenges shaping bilateral economic relations.

Confirmed speakers include Eduardo Leite, Governor of the State of Rio Grande do Sul; Bernie Moreno, U.S. Senator (R-Ohio); Pablo Goldberg, Head of Research at BlackRock; Alexandre Bettamio, Chair of Investment Banking at Bank of America; José Berenguer, CEO of Banco XP; and Guilherme Benchimol, Founder and Chairman of the Board of XP Inc.

The Summit takes place as XP marks its 25th anniversary, reflecting the company's evolution from an early disruptor focused on democratizing access to investments into one of Brazil's leading financial platforms. After helping expand investment opportunities for millions of Brazilians over the past two and a half decades, XP is now entering a new phase focused on strengthening client relationships, advancing financial education and continuing to shape the evolution of Brazil's investment industry.

As part of this long-term vision, XP continues to invest in service excellence, personalization at scale and the expansion of its international footprint. In line with this strategy, the company is strengthening connections between Brazilian and global capital markets through initiatives such as its new Miami office and forums that bring together investors, policymakers and business leaders from both countries.

For more on the Summit, visit: Brazil–USA Summit

About XP Inc.

XP Inc. is a leading financial services platform in Brazil. XP Inc. serves more than 4.7 million clients and manages BRL 1.8 trillion in assets. The company has helped transform Brazil's financial market through its network of investment advisors, with more than 18,200 professionals. For more information, visit XP Inc.

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SOURCE XP Inc.