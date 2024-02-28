Valor Lands on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest Region

Companies on the 2024 list had an astonishing average growth rate of 135.43%

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing, ranked No. 49 on the fourth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest rankings, marking the second consecutive year the company has appeared on this prestigious list. The list of the Southwest's fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, represents a unique compilation of the most successful companies within the region's most dynamic economic segment – independent small businesses.

"Being recognized on the Inc. Regionals Southwest list for a second consecutive year is not only a testament to Valor's growth, but a reflection of the dedication and ingenuity of our team," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "We're always grateful for our committed clients and talented team of professionals for helping us achieve the sustainable levels of growth that have landed us national recognition. Our drive to continually push boundaries doesn't end here, and we're looking forward to further contributions in expanding our regional economy."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, with a satellite office located in Midland, Valor has earned a well-deserved reputation for providing mineral management services such as oil and gas accounting, land management, and lease negotiation and counsel. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies," said Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc. Media. "They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 162 private companies had an average growth rate of 135.43%, and by 2023, they were responsible for adding 17,606 jobs and $14.5 billion to the region's economy. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/Southwest. For more information on Valor, please visit www.onevalor.com.

About Valor:
Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral rights, and oil and gas owners and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (ranked No. 572 in 2023), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

