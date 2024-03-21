Valor Welcomes Jonathan Ashley to Accounting Department

Energy industry veteran to serve as accountant for company's oil and gas outsourcing team

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing , is pleased to welcome Jonathan Ashley as a new accounting manager in the firm's oil and gas accounting department. Ashley joins Valor with over 10 years in accounting, including six years of direct experience reconciling accounts and handling bookkeeping duties for oil and gas companies. In this new role, Ashley will be responsible for providing oil and gas accounting and bookkeeping services for Valor's individual and institutional-based clientele, including mineral rights holders, E&P operators, family offices, private equity firms, and midstream energy companies.

"We're pleased to add Jonathan Ashley to our oil and gas accounting team," said Gary Wilson , CPA, Managing Director of Accounting of Valor. "As we continue to grow our portfolio of individual and institutional clients in this sector, the demand for talented employees with direct industry experience has become a premium. We're confident that Jonathan is the right candidate to further enhance our oil and gas accounting department and we're certain he'll perform well on behalf of our clientele."

Jonathan Ashley attended Mississippi College and earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a concentration in accounting and business management. Following his graduation, he went to work for Lightheart, Sanders and Associates, a full-service CPA firm, where he reconciled bank accounts, ran cash reports, recorded accounts payable transactions, and handled a wide array of tax-related filings. Most recently, Ashley spent the past six years as an oil and gas exploration accountant for Ergon Inc., a family-owned and operated conglomerate of diversified industries in Jackson, Miss. In addition to handling the requisite accounting and bookkeeping duties, he also kept the organization current on multiple regulatory and compliance issues. Ashley is well skilled at managing revenue distribution systems, AFEs, preparation of financial summary reports, day-to-day and month-end accounting activities, and the filing of monthly PR, R3, severance tax, and GLO reports with the state of Texas.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has become one of the Southwest's premier providers of mineral rights management services such as oil and gas accounting , land management , and lease negotiation and counsel . The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing for operator services clients, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting , regulatory consulting , and other back-office operations .

"I look forward to expanding my accounting experience in the oil and gas industry with a forward-thinking company like Valor," stated Ashley. "This is a company that takes culture very seriously, and I'm honored to have their endorsement as a new accountant in their oil and gas department."

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral rights, and oil and gas owners and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (ranked No. 572 in 2023), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com .

