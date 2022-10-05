Valor Named Fort Worth Chamber "Small Business of the Year"

Valor takes top award for companies with 21-50 employees

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a professional service provider specializing in mineral rights management and software-based business solutions, was recently honored as a "Small Business of the Year" by the Fort Worth Chamber (FWC). Valor placed first in the category of businesses with 21-50 total employees, where all nominees must have been locally established for a minimum of three years. According to the Fort Worth Chamber, this prestigious award is bestowed upon small businesses that have demonstrated exemplary best practices of entrepreneurship, sound business planning, fiscal responsibility, and work process innovation within the company's operations.

FW Chamber "Small Business of the Year" Trophy

"Being awarded a 'Small Business of the Year' by the Fort Worth Chamber is an incredible honor and we're humbled to have been selected," stated Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "We enthusiastically support the Fort Worth Chamber and all they do to promote local business and commerce. Our company was founded here, and Fort Worth will always be our home. I credit this prestigious award to all of Valor's loyal employees and associates who, each and every day, contribute to our shared growth and success in the energy sector and beyond. It feels great to be acknowledged for the significant effort we've put into building an organization that emphasizes a unique culture and our focus on employee satisfaction."

The Fort Worth Chamber has been producing the annual Small Business of the Year (SBOY) awards since 1998. The award categories include small businesses of 1-20 employees, 21-50 employees, 51-100 employees, and emerging businesses. According to the judging criteria, these Fort Worth-based small businesses are considered based on their talent (40% weighted), successful pivots during Covid-19 (25%), diversity, equality, and inclusion policies (20%), and their level of community involvement (15%). Each company's nomination included a section for each of these judging categories and winners were notified earlier this month. Each of the four "Small Business of the Year" award-winners attended the sold out State of the City address, presented by Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker on Sep. 29 at Dickie's Arena.

As one of the region's leading mineral management companies, Valor has oversight and management of 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. Valor's business solutions help manage more than 100,000 interests, which generate over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. The company's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector to include Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing services solution for accounting, business processes, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support. Valor manages assets for a wide range of client profiles, including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices.

About Valor:

Valor is a comprehensive professional services provider that uses technology and innovation to ease the burdens of asset management in the oil and gas industry. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor oversees 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generate over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. Valor's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector with Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business process outsourcing, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com.

