Valor Preparatory Academy Partners with Estrella Mountain Community College to Provide Free College Classes for its Students

GOODYEAR, Ariz., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Preparatory Academy of Arizona, the tuition-free hybrid school for grades 6-11, today announced a new partnership with its neighbors at Estrella Mountain Community College (EMCC.) With this partnership, students will be able to take college courses free of charge while attending Valor Prep. The opportunity for Valor Prep students to take free college classes at EMCC will be available in the 2021-22 school year and will help students work towards a college degree. In addition to free college classes, Valor Prep also announced its students will be able to take career training courses at the West-MEC campuses. Families who are interested in switching their children to Valor Prep for Fall 2021 can enroll now on the school's website, ValorAZ.org/Enroll.

One of the many advantages of Valor Prep's hybrid learning model is how many options it affords its students. As such, Valor Prep has always aimed to empower its students and families to make choices that are right for them. The newly established partnership with EMCC allows the hybrid school to take that mission a step further and provide students with even more opportunities that are not always found in traditional schools. Starting this upcoming school year, students at Valor Prep can get the college experience as they take courses at the expansive EMCC campus, which is located across the street from Valor Prep's state-of-the-art facility.

As a school that focuses on preparing students not only for college but also career, Valor Prep is also extending opportunities to students who are interested in going directly into a skilled workforce. Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, Valor Prep students will also have the chance to take career training courses at the West-MEC campuses. West-MEC's mission is to prepare students to enter the workforce with skills that will accelerate their career potential. To learn more about West-MEC, visit their website at http://bit.ly/West-MECValor.

For more information about Valor Prep and the new opportunities it continues to bring to its state-of-the-art hybrid school in Goodyear, Arizona, visit ValorAZ.org.

ABOUT VALOR PREPARATORY ACADEMY OF ARIZONA

Valor Preparatory Academy of Arizona is a tuition-free school that follows a hybrid learning model, wherein 6-11th grade students get the personalization and flexibility of online learning combined with the structure and support of traditional schools with highly qualified teachers on-site. It's founded by Arizona trailblazers with two decades' experience in online charter school leadership. ValorAZ.org.

