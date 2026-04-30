ValorC3 Data Centers Announces Closing of a Credit Facility With Apterra Infrastructure Capital To Fund the Continued Development of an Anchored Hyperscale Data Center Campus in Boise, Idaho

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ValorC3 Data Centers ("ValorC3"), a developer and operator of high-performance data centers, today announced the successful closing of a credit facility (the "Financing") with Apterra Infrastructure Capital ("Apterra"). The Financing will fund the continued construction of ValorC3's anchored Boise greenfield data center project. The Boise greenfield project supports ValorC3's buy-and-build strategy of developing scalable, energy-efficient data center infrastructure in underserved, high-growth-demand markets, with a primary focus on data centers in the 5-50MW size range. The anchored long-term lease at this campus with one of the world's leading hyperscale technology companies demonstrates ValorC3's credibility as a data center solutions provider with holistic, in-house greenfield data center development capabilities and its ability to secure high-quality leases with the leading players in the space.

"Closing this facility marks an important step in ValorC3's growth and affirms our ability to execute creative, efficient financing solutions to support a growing development pipeline," said Carter Groves, Chief Financial Officer of ValorC3 Data Centers. "We are excited to partner with Apterra, whose balance sheet capacity and long-term approach position them as an ideal capital partner alongside our sponsor CVC DIF as we continue to scale the platform."

The Financing represents a significant milestone for ValorC3 and is intended to be the foundation of a longer-term capital relationship with Apterra to fund its expansion strategy across Tier 2 and Tier 3 data center markets in the U.S.

"We are pleased to support ValorC3 on this transaction and look forward to building a long-term relationship," stated Ralph Cho and Michael Pantelogianis, Co-CEOs of Apterra. "The Boise greenfield data center project exemplifies the type of high-quality, contracted digital infrastructure assets we seek to finance."

About ValorC3 Data Centers:

ValorC3 Data Centers is a modern colocation, cloud and connectivity partner positioned to elevate leading enterprises in their relentless pursuit of innovation and growth. ValorC3 powers complex and regulatory-driven industries by helping navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape through flexible, concurrently maintainable and agile infrastructure solutions.

ValorC3 owns and operates mission-critical, carrier-neutral data centers across the Western United States, with expansion into additional U.S. markets underway to support growing enterprise demand. The company is uniquely positioned to help clients evolve and meet the bold demands of high-performance compute and emerging AI workloads with low-latency networks, extensive expansion capabilities and decades of experience.

ValorC3 is part of the CVC DIF portfolio, a global infrastructure equity fund manager with over €23 billion of assets under management. CVC DIF forms the infrastructure pillar under CVC Capital Partners' multi-strategy private markets platform, with cumulative assets under management of over €205 billion.

About Apterra:

Apterra, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, is a premier platform specializing in innovative financing solutions for infrastructure projects. Our tailored capital services empower clients, including financial sponsors and developers, to optimize assets and achieve sustainable growth. Fueled by strong relationships, our distribution network ensures seamless access to capital through partnerships with banks, investors, and asset managers. We are focused on driving growth and operational integrity in the infrastructure sector while creating enduring value for our clients. Visit www.Apterra.com to learn more.

SOURCE ValorC3 Data Centers