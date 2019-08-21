Valpak and United Way's "United to Strengthen Our Local Communities" Campaign Launches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, North America's trusted direct marketing company, and United Way Worldwide, the world's largest privately funded charity announced the launch of their "United to Strengthen Our Local Communities" campaign. This nationwide, multi-platform campaign places a spotlight on education and helping to build stronger local communities across America.

The campaign is intended to increase brand awareness, engagement and fundraising for United Way, and the life changing impact work it supports. A fully integrated marketing communications campaign will be leveraged to amplify this work. The central component of the campaign is Valpak's iconic Blue Envelope of savings which will feature United Way's 132-year-old brand.

The campaign aligns with both the start of the back-to-school season and the arrival of the envelope in nearly 36 million households nationwide. The envelope features coupons that help families save money with local businesses, and also invites consumers to "shop for good" at valpak.com/unitedway. In partnership with HP Inc. (HP), visitors to the website can purchase products online via the HP Back-to-School Guide, with a portion of every sale benefitting United Way. In an additional opportunity to give back, visitors are also invited to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000 in HP products for themselves and a school in need. Nationwide, Valpak will continue to surprise and delight consumers by randomly inserting $100 checks into specially marked envelopes, hoping to inspire them to "Share the Good" within their own neighborhood.

To complement the direct mail campaign, Valpak launched a digital marketing campaign targeting more than 110 million consumers via digital and social media channels, designed to encourage people to give to, advocate for and volunteer with United Way.

For more than 50 years, Valpak has been at the heart of local communities across North America, helping people save, businesses grow and neighborhoods thrive through a network of local franchises. Through this campaign, Valpak, United Way and HP are harnessing their shared commitment and engagement in local communities across America.

"We are excited to unite with Valpak on this campaign to help build stronger communities" said Lisa Bowman, Chief Marketing Officer, United Way Worldwide. "We are proud to align ourselves with their trusted brand, and very much appreciate their support in our fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. We also are thankful for HP's contribution to the campaign and the support it will provide for schools in need."

"Healthy communities are vital to Valpak's mission of local business development," said Mike Davis, CEO and President, Valpak. "We are thrilled for this opportunity to partner with leaders in the nonprofit and technology worlds to support community initiatives."

Households across the country will receive the limited-edition envelope between August 26 - September 23. Additionally, consumers can visit valpak.com/unitedway to learn more.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. We provide print and digital advertising through a network of 150 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting local business offers and opportunities to millions of consumers. Each month, our well-known Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 36 million demographically targeted households in 44 states and in three Canadian provinces. Our digital suite of products, including valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users. Visit valpak.com for more information. Connect with us on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.3 million donors worldwide and $4.6 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. Engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide, United Way creates sustainable solutions to the challenges facing communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

