Valpak Announces New Ownership of Chippewa Valley Territory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, a leader in local print and digital coupons, announced today that Michael Mantik has acquired Valpak of Chippewa Valley. The franchise mailed its first envelope of savings under Mantik's leadership in September to approximately 40,000 households in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Altoona and other Wisconsin cities.

Mantik grew up on a dairy farm near Abbotsford, WI, graduating with a BA in Business from Bethel University. Prior to Valpak ownership, he worked in industrial electronics, computer development and logistics, including a position at Sperry Rand Univac-Unisys and opening and operating a Pak Mail store for 18 years. Throughout his career, he has established a record of success working with regional franchises and earned a variety of professional achievement awards.

Mantik had experience with Valpak before acquiring the Chippewa Valley franchise, noting, "I had successfully used Valpak for the last 9 years that I owned Pak Mail – and the new owner continues to use it – and I knew the value of consistently using Valpak to expand my business." In that capacity, he had "personally experienced the care that [former owners] Deb and Dave Barrett exercised with their customers and wants to continue to emulate that model."

A leader in cooperative direct mail, Valpak's Blue Envelope® reaches over 36 million demographically targeted households per month. It also offers its business customers an impressive portfolio of digital advertising products, including valpak.com, website development, SEO, SEM and social media marketing.

Ideal candidates for Valpak franchise ownership should possess a desire to join a trusted, industry-leading brand, work within a proven franchise system and develop relationships with local businesses.

For more information on Valpak franchise opportunities, visit valpak.com/franchise-opportunities, call (727) 399-3122 or email marlene_wienhold@valpak.com.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. We provide print and digital advertising through a network of 140 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting local business offers and opportunities to millions of consumers. Our digital suite of products, including valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users.

SOURCE Valpak

Related Links

www.valpak.com

