Valpak Appoints Sales Director of Its Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach County Territories

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, a leader in direct mail and digital marketing, announced today that Vince Petti has been appointed as sales director of Valpak of Fort Lauderdale and Valpak of Palm Beach County. The two territories encompass cities across the greater Fort Lauderdale area and northern Broward County, along with cities in Palm Beach County including Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, and north through the town of Jupiter. Valpak of Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach County have served local businesses and residents since 1978. Petti plans to mail the brand's signature Blue Envelope of savings to approximately 570,000 households throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties starting in late April.

A Fort Lauderdale native, Petti has nearly two decades of experience maximizing profit and growth within advertising, marketing and B2B business sectors and helping local and regional businesses thrive. Prior to Valpak, he held various leadership positions at AT&T and BellSouth, including regional vice president, regional sales manager and director of sales business acquisition. Throughout his career, Petti has been the recipient of numerous sales performance awards, including the prestigious "CEO Award" from AT&T and YP Marketing Solutions in 2010 and 2013, which is given to the top sales performers who demonstrate outstanding leadership and results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vince to the Valpak team and leverage his expertise in business management, local media and digital advertising," said Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President of Local Markets. "There's no doubt that Vince's passion and business connections in the South Florida community will assist Valpak's overall mission to further develop the Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach territories – and to help the businesses within those areas achieve their marketing goals."

In his role as sales director, Petti will provide leadership and strategy for all print and digital media sales efforts in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach County.

"I've called South Florida home my entire life and I couldn't be more excited to join such a vibrant company with outstanding culture right in my hometown," said Petti. "My team and I look forward to fostering our relationships throughout the area and inform the community about the all-encompassing digital and print marketing solutions that Valpak offers both small and large businesses alike."

A leader in cooperative direct mail, Valpak mails coupons to nearly 37 million demographically targeted households per month in 47 states and three Canadian provinces. In addition to its flagship Blue Envelope, Valpak offers its business customers an impressive portfolio of digital marketing products including Valpak.com, Smartphone apps, Google partnerships, website development, mobile web optimization, and reputation management.

For more information about Valpak of Fort Lauderdale and Valpak of Palm Beach County, visit https://www.valpak.com/advertise/local/fort-lauderdale, or contact Vincent Petti at vincent_petti@valpak.com or 954-303-5900.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. We provide print and digital advertising through a network of 150 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting local business offers and opportunities to millions of consumers. Each month, our well-known Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 37 million demographically targeted households in 47 states and in three Canadian provinces. Our digital suite of products, including Valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users.

