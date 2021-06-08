Valpak Expands with New Markets, More Households, Additional Mailings

New Neighborhoods & More Households This June, 57 new neighborhoods will receive their first Blue Envelope of Savings. The expansion is happening in cities throughout the U.S., including Albuquerque, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Omaha and Tampa Bay. Altogether, Valpak will be reaching 610,000 more homes.

In addition in August, Valpak is adding a brand new market – Chattanooga, TN – and plans to expand to Knoxville in 2022.

Twice-a-Month Mailings & More $100 Checks

In 2020, Valpak piloted bi-monthly mailings in Denver and Phoenix. Based on the success of those markets, in March 2021, the company added twice-monthly mailings in Albuquerque, Cleveland, Detroit, and St. Louis. In Minneapolis, Valpak is conducting a mailing every three weeks, which means household receive a total of 16 blue envelopes a year.

Households in the six areas have been receiving two Valpak-branded envelopes, running approximately two weeks apart. That's double the savings for consumers and double the opportunities for businesses to get their ads into the homes of potential customers who want their products.

The second mailings in the six markets are sent in a light blue Valpak envelope and include the randomly inserted, no-strings-attached $100 checks. That means consumers in the six markets have two opportunities each month to get a surprise $100 check. Since 1988, Valpak consumers have won millions of dollars in cash and prizes – just by opening their Blue Envelopes.

Valpak Growth

During the past year, Valpak has been dedicated to adapting, innovating and extending its reach to help local businesses weather the pandemic. Through its suite of powerful direct mail products – including targeted, customizable postcards that utilize QR code technology – Valpak has supported businesses' new hours, offers, social distancing protocols and service options and delivered those messages to customers at a crucial time.

Valpak CEO & President Mike Davis commented, "Having a growth mindset has been crucial during the past year. Now more than ever, Valpak is dedicated to helping people save, businesses grow and neighborhoods thrive, and expanding is one way we're helping to keep beloved local businesses top-of-mind in ever-changing circumstances."

About Valpak

Valpak is the nation's premier direct mailer, trusted by nearly 35,000 businesses to drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions that work. For more than 50 years, Valpak has introduced millions of consumers to local business offers and opportunities. Our network of nearly 140 local franchises provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in thousands of neighborhoods across North America. Each month, our Blue Envelope of Savings is mailed to over 39 million demographically targeted households in 43 states. Contact us today at valpak.com/advertise to see what Valpak Direct Marketing can do for your business. Connect with us on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising .

SOURCE Valpak