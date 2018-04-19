Valpak of Tri County expands in Central Pennsylvania - adds 60,000 more households in Altoona and State College

DUBOIS, Pa., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak of Tri County PA, a leader in local print and digital coupons, announced today it has added 60,000 households in Altoona and State College to its monthly distribution, bringing the total number of households mailed by the franchise in Central Pennsylvania to 90,000.

Owned by local entrepreneur Aaron Beatty, Valpak of Tri County already mails Valpak envelopes to 30,000 households in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties, which includes the areas of DuBois, Clearfield, Brookville, Punxsutawney, St. Mary's and Ridgway. The Valpak of Tri County franchise has been serving local businesses and residents since 2013.

Central Pennsylvania consumers could find a $100 check in their Valpak envelope! It's part of Valpak's celebration of 50 years in business and providing valuable savings to savvy shoppers.

"We wanted to reward our consumers for opening their monthly Blue Envelope of savings and looking through the offers," said Beatty.

Every month this year in all Valpak markets across the country, including Valpak of Tri County, $100 checks are randomly placed in specially marked Valpak envelopes. No strings attached, just $100 for consumers to use as they wish. The checks are made out to "Cash." No purchase is necessary.

In addition to print, Valpak offers its advertisers an impressive portfolio of digital advertising products including valpak.com, Smartphone apps, Google partnerships, website development, mobile web optimization, and reputation management.

During his time with Beatty Restaurant Enterprises Inc. and LiJo Inc., franchise groups of McDonald's in the DuBois area, Beatty was one of the first advertisers to mail with Valpak of Tri County PA when it opened five years ago. He quickly became friends with the local Valpak owners, Ted and Yvonne Rosselli. Beatty bought the franchise from the Rossellis in June of last year.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. It provides print and digital advertising through a network of 150 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting local business offers and opportunities to millions of consumers. Each month, its well-known Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 37 million demographically targeted households in 47 states and in three Canadian provinces. Valpak's digital suite of products, including valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users.

CONTACT:

Dave Williams

Valpak

727-319-5443

david_williams@valpak.com

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwillard@fish-consulting.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valpak-of-tri-county-expands-in-central-pennsylvania--adds-60-000-more-households-in-altoona-and-state-college-300632162.html

SOURCE Valpak

Related Links

http://www.valpak.com

