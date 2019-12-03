Valpak Ups Its Instant Win Checks to $250 for the Holidays!

Valpak has been delighting consumers with randomly inserted $100 checks (no strings attached) in all markets since 2017. Now they're getting in the spirit of the season and ramping up the holiday cheer for the final Blue Envelope of 2019, with $250 checks randomly inserted in envelopes arriving in homes throughout the nation during the month of December.

The Instant Win program gives consumers the chance to make easy money while taking advantage of very merry savings for everyone on their list. Check out these testimonials from past lucky winners, like Michelle W. in Columbus, OH: "I open the Valpak envelope every time it comes and this time I found the $100 check inside! Great way to start my day!"

Valpak CEO and President Mike Davis noted, "For over 50 years Valpak has delivered savings from both local and national brands you use and trust. This year, we're adding to the surprise and delight, giving more than 36 million consumers the chance to score a much larger-than-normal cash prize – just in time for the holidays!"

The checks are made out to "Cash" and no purchase is necessary. Valpak will not be capturing any personal information from the winners, and winners will not be solicited or contacted by Valpak or its advertisers.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. We provide print and digital advertising through a network of roughly 140 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting local business offers and opportunities to millions of consumers. Each month, our well-known Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 36 million demographically targeted households in 44 states and in three Canadian provinces. Our digital suite of products, including valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users. Visit valpak.com for more information. Connect with us on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising.

