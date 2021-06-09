Valsoft Enters Spain with acquisition of Telematel, market leader in construction software

Valsoft Corporation Inc ("Valsoft"), a Canadian acquirer and developer of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Barcelona based Telematel, its first in a Spanish-speaking country.

MONTREAL, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - With more than 30 years of experience, the Telematel brand continues to be synonymous with leadership and quality within the construction industry. Through the acquisition, Telematel will continue to remain in Barcelona and will be at the forefront of utilizing in house experience to drive international expansion.

Telematel's GO!Catalog serves as the largest cloud database in the construction industry, managing 5 million products for 1200 brands. Tens of thousands of customers use its management solutions daily, including the ERP GO!Manage.

Helena Grau, Head of the Telematel's Content Division, confirms that "the integration into Valsoft will allow Telematel to achieve the company's growth and internalization goals more quickly and effectively." Telematel expects to maintain its double-digit annual growth rate.

Steph Manos, Valsoft Vice President and Head of M&A, commented on the acquisition, "We've taken a strategic decision to enter the Spanish market and work with a recognised brand to drive opportunities in both the domestic and international markets. We intend to consolidate this market with Telematel and will continue looking for opportunities across Europe and Spain".

"We are delighted to welcome the Telematel team, customers and partners to the Aspire Software family," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, an operating group of Valsoft. "As part of the Aspire Software group, Telematel is well positioned to expand its technical capabilities, continue its growth plan and significantly increase its market share by taking advantage of synergies with Aspire Software's global presence in a wide range of industries".

Xavier Fericle, Helena Grau and the Telematel team will continue to lead the business and drive the product roadmap and company strategy forward.

Valsoft was represented internally by General Cousel David Felicissimo and assisted by Pamela Romero and external counsel Luis Marimón Prats of Marimón Abogados. Telematel shareholders were advised by Lucas de Mendoza of Aquilon Partners and were represented by Alvaro Bertrán of Ramón y Cajal Abogados.

About Telematel

Telematel is a software company for the construction sector. Tens of thousands of customers use its management solutions daily, including the ERP GO!Manage. The brand has 30 years of experience developing services and projects for manufacturers and distributors. In addition, it manages updated information on more than 1,200 brands (5 million products) and serves this data to more than 1,000 companies through Go!Catalog, the largest cloud database in the construction market.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical software companies to help businesses deliver the best mission-critical solutions for clients in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is investing in well-established enterprises and fostering an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and seeks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with management and existing clients.

About Aspire Software

Buy. Enhance. Grow. Aspire Software, an operating group of Valsoft Corp, is a vertical acquisition software company that owns, operates and manages a portfolio of companies in various industries. Aspire constantly seeks opportunities in various verticals. Aspire's team of entrepreneurs and business builders have an unwavering commitment to developing our brands and expanding into new markets. It is all made possible thanks to its decentralized management strategy and indefinite hold period.

SOURCE Aspire Software