Valspar® Announces 2020 Colors of the Year Inspired by Nature

When forecasting the 2020 Colors of the Year, the color experts at Valspar looked not only to the landscape of lifestyle trends, but also to the outdoors. Do-it-yourselfers are craving colors found in nature that are subdued and livable — improvements on paint colors they already have in their homes. For the first time, the 12 Valspar Colors of the Year were photographed in people's homes, giving the colors and images an aesthetic that represents the lifestyles of today's paint buyer. These livable neutrals make it easier to do home improvement projects right in all rooms – and all types – of homes.

"Earth's prescription for the chaotic, busy lives we all live is to bring the tranquility of nature and the outdoor world into the home. That's exactly what we set out to accomplish when forecasting the 2020 Colors of the Year," says Sue Kim, Valspar Color Marketing Manager at Sherwin-Williams. "Take Mint Whisper, for instance. The crisp shade brings a sense of peace — and nature's positivity — indoors."

Valspar offers not one – but 12 – Colors of the Year so that everyone has the opportunity to expand their creativity and find their own perfect color. Each of our 12 trending hues cultivate a safe, serene space, bringing joy and comfort to the home.

The 2020 Colors of the Year

All 12 colors are available at Lowe's and independent retailers nationwide. Please note, color names and shades vary slightly at each retailer. See below for the full list of colors and how they breathe life into spaces.

Soothing and warm, bringing a comforting sophistication to a space. Design tip: Pair this calming greige with earthy elements and natural textiles for a wholesome hangout. Lowe's: 4001- 1B Winter Calm

Independent retailers: V127-4 Mystical Gray

This crisp hue brings a sense of peace — and nature's positivity — indoors Design tip: The combination of mint and white keep small spaces feeling light and airy. Lowe's: 5008-7A Mint Whisper



Independent retailers: V064-1 Ocean Silk

An elegant hue reminiscent of the desert, nature's prescription for less stress. Design tip: A warm, peachy-hued door creates an infinitely more welcoming entrance. Lowe's: 1007-9C Canyon Earth



Independent retailers: V082-4 Belfry Brick

This pale blue welcomes you into a space like a cozy warm blanket. Design tip: This charming bluish gray works in perfect harmony with classic wood tones, creating a timeless space. Lowe's: 5001- 1B Grey Brook

Independent retailers: V139-3 Lagoon Reflection

Embrace a calming balance with this fresh take on a lime green. Design tip: This spirited, sunny green pairs with natural wood tones, creating an earthy wholesome space. Lowe's: 6006-5A Tempered Sage



Independent retailers: V058-1 Ethereal One

A comforting tone that leaves a blank canvas to fill with our own interpretation. Design tip: Comfy furnishings layered with plush blankets and pillows create a relaxing space. Lowe's: 2008- 10B Desert Fortress

Independent retailers: V134-2 Beach Dune

A vibrant jewel tone creates a nostalgic sanctuary in a fresh, new way. Design tip: This elegant green gets a touch of glamour with touches of delicate brass. Lowe's: 5002-4A Secluded Garden



Independent retailers: V102-5 Ship Shape

A mature pink that is confidently cheerful like a spring sunset. Design tip: Gold accents elevate Bombay Pink to posh new heights. Lowe's: 1006- 8B Bombay Pink

Independent retailers: V078-3 Mediterranean Sunset

Fresh take on a warm neutral inspired by handmade authenticity. Design tip: Woven baskets and wooden décor keep this nostalgic dusty apricot true to its retro roots. Lowe's: 3001-8A Pale Powder



Independent retailers: V084-3 Emery Board

Find movement in a room with this blue that's calming like a sea breeze. Design tip: Crisp whites and pristine chrome pair with this tranquil blue to create a spa-like retreat. Lowe's: 4006- 7B Utterly Blue

Independent retailers: V110-3 Barking Creek

This hushed blush with a slight tint of pink brings a fresh new take on off-white. Design tip: The contrast of greens, blues and reds make this soft pink recede into a beautiful neutral backdrop. Lowe's: 7001-19 Crushed Out



Independent retailers: V129-1 Romantic White

Naturally therapeutic, this dusky moss green creates a calming escape in any room. Design tip: Soft neutrals and minimalist décor allow this charming green to make a statement. Lowe's: 5005-2A Secret Moss



Independent retailers: V144-5 Thames Fog

Free color tools available from Valspar

When you want to update your home with a small change that has a big impact, Valspar offers a number of Color Discovery Tools to help you feel confident in your decisions. These tools, such as the Project Quiz, allow you to find your perfect color faster. DIYers can also save a trip to the store by having paint chips sent straight to their home for free.

For more information on Valspar color trends, please visit: AskVal.com/ColorsoftheYear

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com .

