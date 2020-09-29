Valspar® Announces 2021 Colors of the Year Inspired by Mindfulness and Wellbeing

When forecasting the 2021 Colors of the Year, the color experts at Valspar observed global lifestyle trends that have shifted significantly from last year. The rise in external stressors has correlated with consumer's increased interest for mindfulness and self-care activities. Since a physical space can directly impact your mindset, this year's colors have been selected to bring a sense of wellbeing to your walls, ultimately blending home improvement with self-improvement. Valspar's 2021 Colors of The Year help take the guesswork out of color selection, so that consumers can easily navigate DIY projects and take charge of their physical spaces, so they help foster their best mental space.

"Our homes have become offices, entertainment centers and classrooms – which means the colors, sights and sounds in our rooms have an even bigger impact on our daily lives" said Sue Kim, Valspar Color Marketing Manager. "These lifestyle changes coupled with a surge in DIY home activity helped guide our selection of a range of colors for Valspar's 2021 Colors of the Year that can not only transform your space but also elevate your mood."

Each of our 12 trending hues cultivates a sense of calm and comfort that creates the ideal backdrop for mindfulness practices. In early 2020, web searches for meditation saw significant lift as a response to stress and uncertainty related to the pandemic. Also, web searches directly correlated with home improvement have increased over 25% compared to the same time last year. (Google Trends) With do-it-yourselfers in many areas of the United States continuing to spend more time at home compared to past years, Valspar projects that this renewed focus on improving interiors will extend well into 2021 and beyond.

Valspar has curated these 12 Colors of the Year to include a range of shades that provide flexibility and can be incorporated into existing design elements of the home. For the second year in a row, the 12 Valspar Colors of the Year were photographed in people's homes, giving the colors and images an aesthetic that represents the lifestyles of today's paint buyer.

The 2021 Colors of the Year

All 12 colors are available at Lowe's and independent retailers nationwide. Please note, color names and shades vary slightly at each retailer. See below for the full list of colors and how they breathe life into spaces.

Naturally Timeless, Organic Haze. This muted indigo taps into the organic tones of a morning mist. Design tip: Soft, grayish blues can act as neutrals, making them easy colors to design around Lowe's: 4005-3C Blissful Blue



Independent retailers: V111-4 Norwegian Night

Optimistically Warm, Inviting Radiance This mature yellow lights up a space with a golden glow. Design tip: Yellow hues feel cheerful and help elevate your mood. Lowe's: 3005-6C Soft Candlelight



Independent retailers: V050-1 Morning Blossom

Organically Urban, Cool Comfort Inspired by the protective qualities of natural stone, Granite Dust allows you to create your own personal haven. Design tip: This versatility of the shade allows it to read warm or cool, providing flexibility to adapt to your décor. Lowe's: 5006-1C Granite Dust



Independent retailers: V142-3 Gray-Green Linen

Earthy Pigment, Natural Warmth. Cherry Taupe is a botanical neutral that adds rich sophisticated softness. Design tip: Gold accents elevate organic, earthy colors. Lowe's: 1005-10A Cherry Taupe



Independent retailers: V081-4 Burnished Apricot

Naturally Bold, Easy Energy. This Modern apricot shade with a bold twist evokes our desire to embrace vibrant tones from nature. Design tip: Consider this playful hue in a satin sheen for added moisture resistance in spaces like bathrooms and mudrooms Lowe's: 2003-8A Arizona Dust



Independent retailers: V045-3 Peach Squared

Clean Growth, Fresh Florals. Modernly classic like the beauty of white roses, this natural tint is soft and simple setting our mind at ease. Design tip: Black and white decor compliments colorful walls. Lowe's: 5004- 3B Garden Flower

Garden Flower

Independent retailers: V097-2 Succulent

Contemplative Depth, Moody Comfort. A deep blueish gray that promotes the importance of time spent at leisure, allowing us to unwind and relax. Design tip: Wainscoting lends architectural charm to spaces with luxurious color. Lowe's: 5001-2A Academy Gray



Independent retailers: V138-5 Flannel Gray

Luxurious Relaxation, Soft Ease. A shade with no time restraint, this white has warmth to soften rooms and lend an elevated sophistication. Design tip: Medium-toned wood accents, paired with soft cream walls, create a down-to-earth space. Lowe's: 7003-2 Unforgettable



Independent retailers: V094-1 Quill

Soft Confidence, Approachable Elegance Embodying minimalism, this fresh shade of warm grey inspires a feeling that is modern and natural. Design tip: Bold architectural features take center stage against gentle gray walls. Lowe's: 2006- 10B Gallery Gray

Gallery Gray

Independent retailers: V133-4 Gentry Grey

Shadowy Pastel, Balanced Vibrancy. Natural dyes are introducing new pastels into the home. creates a soft but unexpectedly dynamic feel that is warm and inviting. Design tip: Carry color onto ceilings to give small rooms a larger appearance. Lowe's: 1002-7C Dusty Lavender



Independent retailers: V078-4 Violet Dusk

A warm camel shade that has an authentic quality, embracing our appreciation for a handmade craft. Design tip: Living plants add freshness and vitality to neutral spaces. Lowe's: 2008- 8B Maple Leaf

Maple Leaf

Independent retailers: V089-2 Spiced Latte

Effortlessly Optimistic, Joyful Energy. Familiar and calming, like the waves of the ocean. We look to blue to bring a playful happiness into the home. Design tip: Neutral furnishings add sophistication to vibrant spaces. Lowe's: 5001-5C Lucy Blue



Independent retailers: V103-4 Grand Boulevard

Free color tools available from Valspar

When you want to update your home with a small change that has a big impact, Valspar offers a number of Color Discovery Tools to help you feel confident in your decisions. These tools, such as the Project Quiz, allow you to find your perfect color faster. DIYers can also save a trip to the store by having paint chips sent straight to their home for free.

For more information on Valspar color trends, please visit: www.valspar.com

