Valspar Introduces Reserve® - A New Line of Interior Paint & Primer
Reserve is the Most Durable, Long Lasting, Fade-Resistant Paint Made by Valspar
Apr 27, 2021, 08:00 ET
CLEVELAND, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, industry leading paint and coatings brand, Valspar®, announces a new line of interior paint & primer called Valspar Reserve. The new offering provides Valspar's most advanced protection in just one coat. Reserve paint & primer is available exclusively at Lowe's® nationwide and online at Lowes.com.
The new Reserve paint & primer is the most durable, long-lasting, fade-resistant paint that Valspar makes.
"What makes Reserve paint & primer stand out from the pack is the exceptional coverage, ultra-rich color with outstanding resistance against scuffs, scrubs and stains," says Krystal Mindeck, Valspar Senior Product Manager. "Reserve is overly protective, so you can cross touch-ups off your to-do list."
Valspar Reserve paint & primer goes on smooth for easy application whether you're a professional painter or a DIYer sprucing up your bedroom oasis. After you have put in the work to make the walls pop with color, let Valspar Reserve paint & primer protect your work.
Valspar Reserve interior paint & primer is available in four sheens: Flat, Eggshell, Satin and Semi-Gloss starting at $39.98 per gallon and backed by a lifetime limited warranty. To purchase, visit your local Lowe's or visit Lowes.com.
Free color tools available from Valspar
When you want to update your home with a small change that has a big impact, Valspar offers a number of color discovery tools to help you feel confident in your decisions. These tools allow you to find your perfect color fast. DIYers can also save a trip to the store by having paint chips sent straight to their home for free.
For more information on Valspar, please visit Valspar.com.
About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group
Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com.
SOURCE Valspar
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article