Valspar Introduces Reserve® – A New Line of Interior Paint & Primer

"What makes Reserve paint & primer stand out from the pack is the exceptional coverage, ultra-rich color with outstanding resistance against scuffs, scrubs and stains," says Krystal Mindeck, Valspar Senior Product Manager. "Reserve is overly protective, so you can cross touch-ups off your to-do list."

Valspar Reserve paint & primer goes on smooth for easy application whether you're a professional painter or a DIYer sprucing up your bedroom oasis. After you have put in the work to make the walls pop with color, let Valspar Reserve paint & primer protect your work.

Valspar Reserve interior paint & primer is available in four sheens: Flat, Eggshell, Satin and Semi-Gloss starting at $39.98 per gallon and backed by a lifetime limited warranty. To purchase, visit your local Lowe's or visit Lowes.com.

Free color tools available from Valspar

When you want to update your home with a small change that has a big impact, Valspar offers a number of color discovery tools to help you feel confident in your decisions. These tools allow you to find your perfect color fast. DIYers can also save a trip to the store by having paint chips sent straight to their home for free.

For more information on Valspar, please visit Valspar.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com.

