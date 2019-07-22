Valuation Expert Eric Madsen Joins BRG

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm BRG announced that Eric Madsen has joined its Downtown Los Angeles office as a Managing Director in the firm's Economics and Damages community.

"We are excited to welcome Eric to BRG," said Jeffery A. Stec, PhD, a leader of BRG's Intellectual Property practice and a co-leader of its Economics & Damages community. "His expertise in financial and damages analysis across multiple industries is a huge asset and addition to BRG's global platform."

Madsen has submitted expert reports and prepared related analyses for matters in US District Court, the Superior Court of the State of California, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) and mediation. He performs financial analyses and values companies—public and private, domestic and international—and other complex assets. These valuations arise from, for example, disputes over alleged omissions and misrepresentations in business acquisitions, partnership buyouts and consideration paid for minority stakes in short-form mergers and other shareholder squeeze-outs.

Madsen's financial analyses have involved various issues. In one matter, he demonstrated how considering a company's substantial brand value affected its accounting-based profitability measures, such as return on book value of equity. In another matter, he critiqued the use of an options pricing model for measuring lost value from an alleged delay in the closing of a merger. He has also analyzed the effects of misinformation on company stock prices. He regularly assesses the financial health of companies and draws opinions based on their financial information.

In addition to his financial analyses and valuation work, Madsen has consulted on high-profile transfer-pricing matters involving sales of intangibles assets. Further, he has analyzed economic damages in numerous matters involving breach of contract, securities fraud, labor-and-employment issues, antitrust disputes, accounting irregularities, and patent and trademark infringement. His work has spanned a broad range of industries, including technology, online commerce, energy, transportation, agriculture, manufacturing and entertainment.

"I'm delighted to join BRG's impressive economics consulting team," said Madsen.

Madsen is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), licensed in California. He holds a BS in economics and an MBA.

