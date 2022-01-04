Valued to be $25.9 Billion by 2026, Medical Spa Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

F ACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 4; Released: December 2021 Executive Pool: 702 Companies: 160 - Players covered include Allure Medspa; Biovital Medspa; Canyon Ranch, Inc.; Chiva Som; Clinique La Prairie; Cynosure, Inc.; Hyatt Corporation; Lanserhof; Lumenis, Ltd.; Sciton, Inc.; Spa Vitoria; Syneron Medical, Ltd.; True Skin Care Center; Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa; Westchase Medspa and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Service (Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal, Other Services) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Medical Spa Market to Reach US$25.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Medical Spa, also referred to as MedSpa, are cutting-edge, contemporary providers of an extensive range of therapies ranging from Botox treatments and liposuction to hair regeneration and hair removal. They are the latest niche in cosmetic surgery and medicine, and undoubtedly the fastest growing segment of the global cosmetic surgery market. The medical end of the MedSpa is taken care of by the presence of a practicing, specialized physician who is always required to be present on the premises. Since medical spas converge spa treatments and medical treatments, they offer the widest range of services possible. As medical spas are emerging, they are gaining rapid popularity among those who are financially well disposed and have an inclination towards beauty and wellness. Their success has been creating a quite a stir encouraging corporate houses, major hospital chains and leading pharmacological companies to invest funds in various MedSpas. Over the years, technological advancements have played a major role in shaping the MedSpa industry, increasing not just the availability of but also making the non-invasive treatments (for instance Botox) more affordable. The digital technology is currently a leading driver of the med spa growth, and is likely to remain so in the years ahead as technology enables people to look younger without undergoing painful procedures.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Spa estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period. Facial Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Body Shaping & Contouring segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Medical Spa market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026

The Medical Spa market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.72% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$947.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Both business- and consumer-end response to the medical spa sector has been remarkable in recent years in the US. While new players have entered this space, existing wellness centres, dental clinics and even big retailers (such as department stores) have been expanding their offering to provide specialised services in order to attract more customers. The numbers of such centres are rapidly increasing, and are especially coming up on coasts. The concept of co-tenancy is fast catching on in the US MedSpa space, where department stores and other retailers are seen introducing dedicated flagship stores for offering medical spa services.

Hair Removal Segment to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026

Growing acceptance of professional hair removal services is benefiting the market for medical spas. Hair removal technologies provide women and men with convenient and effective options to remove hair from specific parts of the body for a natural and hair-free skin. Continuous advances in these technologies have resulted in sophisticated products that work for different skin types and hair color. Hair removal technologies are commonly used to treat various areas including the face, upper lip, legs, pubic area, bikini line, fingers, back, chin, cheeks and feet. While these techniques are also intended to treat eyebrows, majority of customers consider low-tech means such as waxing, threading or plucking. Some of the next-generation hair removal treatments are intended for permanent removal of hair for long-lasting results. In the global Hair Removal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$343.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 17.4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

