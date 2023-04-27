VALUEMOMENTUM CONGRATULATES WESTFIELD SPECIALTY ON THE SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF ITS SPECIALTY IT PLATFORM

ValueMomentum contributes to the industry-leading initiative with its Digital, Cloud, Data and Specialty Lines expertise.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the insurance industry, shares its congratulations to Westfield Specialty for the rapid end-to-end setup and deployment of its technology eco-system with Guidewire Insurance Suite at its core – the company's technology foundation for the future. Rolled out in 4.5 months time, this foundational platform consists of: custom development of Account, Submission and Clearance System, Forms Library, Specialty HUB, Guidewire PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter and BillingCenter, Snowflake Data Lake for insights and reporting, feed to downstream and General Ledger for financial and regulatory reporting and technology systems that support operational efficiency.

Westfield Specialty was launched in late 2021 to enter Specialty Lines, while enhancing the financial diversification of Westfield's property and casualty portfolio. Led by Jack Kuhn (President, Westfield Specialty), Manoj Jain (CIO) and a team of innovative business and technology leaders, the company executed on an ambitious plan to roll out Guidewire Insurance Suite, its technology platform – in a path-breaking four and half months – affording it the ability to implement sustainable software solutions that foster continuous improvement and pivot the technology to support evolving business opportunities.

ValueMomentum contributed to the program, currently in its second edition, with a modular and scalable cloud-native submission system based on microservices and API-led architecture, integrated with the Guidewire Insurance Suite. With the ability to integrate with a catalog of forms, the system enables Westfield Specialty to rapidly roll out new products. In addition, ValueMomentum helped build Snowflake Data Lake, for insights and reporting, including a metadata-driven scalable data pipeline to move data from the Guidewire Cloud Platform to Snowflake, and to other downstream systems for reporting and applying data analytics.

"We started with an ambitious program to support the business strategy," said Terence Dundi (SVP, IT) "With a talented business and technology team, complemented by partners like ValueMomentum, Westfield Specialty is well-served to power its business aspirations."

"It's an honor and privilege to partner with a team that has a sound business and technology strategy, a big vision and the will to deliver with speed and agility," said James Carlucci, President, ValueMomentum. "We look forward to building on our partnership with Westfield and helping deliver rapid results to support their technology strategy."

