Valvoline Celebrates its 1,000+ Female Service Center Employees Advancing Women's Automotive Care Confidence during Women's History Month

Valvoline is launching a social media campaign led by its female experts who are sharing automotive preventive maintenance tips to promote accessible vehicle care for all

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, is working to redefine the vehicle care experience and excited to share important automotive preventive maintenance tips during Women's History Month. In research studies, women have expressed an uneasiness when approaching vehicle service and general dissatisfaction with a lack of accessible, straightforward maintenance knowledge in the broader automotive care industry. As women make up more than half of all drivers in the United States, Valvoline is taking steps to increase their vehicle care confidence.

"Many women worry they do not have enough familiarity with automotive care to make informed decisions on what their vehicle needs when they take it in to be serviced. In fact, at Valvoline, we have coined this as 'oil change-xiety' – that anxious feeling you get when your routine maintenance light comes on," said Laura Carpenter, Valvoline's Chief Customer Officer. "We believe much of this feeling may stem from a lack of awareness about routine automotive care. Women's History Month is the perfect opportunity for our female technicians to help empower women, and all customers, with automotive preventive maintenance tips that we hope will ensure everyone can approach their vehicle care with confidence."

The three tips Valvoline is sharing throughout Women's History Month include:

When It's Time to Change an Air Filter: Air filters get dirty and over time, a clogged air filter restricts air flow to the engine. This can result in poor acceleration and poor overall vehicle performance.

Rotating tires isn't necessary with every oil change. However, regular tire rotations help keep tire tread even, which extends the life of tires.

A fuel system cleaning removes dirt and deposits that build up over time. Performing a fuel system cleaning according to a vehicle manufacturer's recommendation helps restore power and efficiency and can also improve fuel economy.

"I have been in the automotive industry for more than 20 years," said Sandra Bonge, Market Manager of Valvoline's Dallas-Fort Worth and central Texas retail service centers. "I have always loved working on vehicles, and I want all customers – especially women – to feel confident when they come into Valvoline for an oil change or any other routine maintenance, and know they can count on us for quick, easy and trusted service."

More information about Valvoline's Women's History Month car care tips can be found on the company's Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages throughout March.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), is the quick, easy, trusted leader in automotive preventive maintenance. Valvoline Inc. is creating shareholder value by driving the full potential in our core business, accelerating network growth and innovating to meet the needs of customers and the evolving car parc. With approximately 1,900 service centers throughout North America, Valvoline Inc. and our franchise partners keep customers moving with our 4.6 out of 5 star* rated service that includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations; and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. In fiscal year 2023, Valvoline's network delivered approximately 27 million services to generate $1.4 billion in revenue from $2.8 billion in system-wide store sales, marking 17 years of consecutive system-wide same-store sales growth. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including our more than 10,000 team members and strong, long-standing franchise partners. We are proud to be a 10-time winner of the BEST Award for training excellence and a top-rated franchisor in our category by Entrepreneur and Franchise Times. To learn more, or to find a service center near you, visit vioc.com.

* Based on a survey of more than 900,000 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ customers annually

