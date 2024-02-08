Valvoline Inc. Opens Its 1000th Franchise Location

Valvoline Inc.

08 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

The 1000th franchise location is operated by Quality Automotive Services, LLC

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, announces the opening of its 1000th franchise-operated location under its Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change brands. The new 1000th franchise store is a Valvoline Instant Oil Change location operated by Quality Automotive Services, LLC (QAS), one of Valvoline's largest franchise partners.

"I am proud to celebrate this important milestone with our franchise partners and with the entire Valvoline team," said Valvoline President and CEO Lori Flees. "The strength of our franchise network has been and continues to be a key ingredient to our accelerated growth. We have the best franchise partners in our industry, including our more than 20 years of partnership with QAS."

The 1000th location is a new, three-bay service center located in Raleigh, North Carolina, and marks 166 Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations operated by QAS, which has service centers spanning 13 states. Information about the new location's services, wait times, and hours of operation can be found at vioc.com.

"When we opened our first Valvoline Instant Oil Change location in 2001, we knew it was the beginning of a strong partnership with Valvoline," said QAS CEO Matt McKeown. "We're excited to be a part of this milestone with the company and look forward to many more years of bringing quick, easy, and trusted automotive preventive services to even more communities."

Valvoline Instant Oil Change recently ranked #1 in automotive preventive maintenance service providers on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® 2024 list. The addition of the 1000th franchise location brings the total number of system-wide stores to nearly 1,900 retail locations. With 38 new stores added within the first quarter of Valvoline's 2024 fiscal year, the company is making progress towards its goal of opening more than 3,500 locations.

About Valvoline Inc.
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), is the quick, easy, trusted leader in automotive preventive maintenance. Valvoline Inc. is creating shareholder value by driving the full potential in our core business, accelerating network growth and innovating to meet the needs of customers and the evolving car parc. With nearly 1,900 service centers throughout North America, Valvoline Inc. and our franchise partners keep customers moving with our 4.6 out of 5 star* rated service that includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations; and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. In fiscal year 2023, Valvoline's network delivered approximately 27 million services to generate $1.4 billion in revenue from $2.8 billion in system-wide store sales, marking 17 years of consecutive system-wide same-store sales growth. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including our more than 10,000 team members and strong, long-standing franchise partners. We are proud to be a 10-time winner of the BEST Award for training excellence and a top-rated franchisor in our category by Entrepreneur and Franchise Times. To learn more, or to find a service center near you, visit vioc.com.

*   Based on a survey of more than 900,000 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ customers annually
 Trademark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

Investor Relations 
Elizabeth B. Russell
+1 (859) 357-3155
[email protected] 

Media Relations 
Angela Davied
[email protected] 

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

