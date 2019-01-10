Valvoline Launches Vehicle Recall Awareness Program

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded automotive lubricants and services, today announced the launch of its Vehicle Recall Awareness Program, an innovative initiative that aims to reduce the number of open recalls on the road – thus improving consumer safety.

"There are more than 57 million vehicles on the road today with open recalls – that's one-quarter of all cars on the road operating with components that pose a potential safety hazard to drivers and those around them," said Rob Stravitz, Valvoline Instant Oil Change vice president of marketing and customer experience. "As consumer safety is a top priority, this is a natural extension of our existing consumer safety program that is core to Valvoline's operations."

With the Vehicle Recall Awareness Program, every consumer that enters a participating Valvoline Instant Oil Change location will automatically receive an open recall check on their vehicle. If an open recall is identified, the consumer is notified and provided details to have their recall serviced at one of Valvoline's preferred dealership partners nationwide. Consumers will be provided an incentive to have their recall serviced at a participating dealership.

DMV.org reports that in 2017, nearly two times more vehicles were recalled than sold. Armed with this information, Valvoline's Vehicle Recall Awareness Program was created to keep consumers safe and to enable dealership business growth.

"The Valvoline Vehicle Recall Awareness Program connects consumers with Valvoline preferred dealerships, helping keep drivers safe while providing referral opportunities that deliver tangible business value," added Jamal Muashsher, Valvoline Core North America vice president marketing, digital and customer experience.

Dealerships currently enrolled in Valvoline's Vehicle Recall Awareness Program are reporting early positive results.

"Valvoline's unwavering commitment to consumer safety and trust aligns directly with the core values we hold here at Ricart. We are proud to partner with them on the Vehicle Recall Awareness initiative," said Rick Ricart, president for Columbus, Ohio-based Ricart Automotive. "Not only have we seen great results, but the program essentially runs itself. Enrollment is simple and reporting on program performance is provided on a consistent basis."

