Valvoline Leads Innovation for Off-Highway Engines with Launch of Valvoline All-Terrain

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a U.S.-based, leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced the launch of ValvolineTM All-Terrain, a new engine oil specially formulated for off-highway, heavy-duty diesel engines operating in severe conditions and extreme duty cycles.

"Not all heavy-duty engines are created equal. Valvoline All-Terrain was developed specifically with a focus on wear protection in equipment operating in harsh environments such as those experienced in mining, construction and agriculture," said Edward Murphy, PhD, Valvoline Senior Group Leader, Heavy-Duty Formulations. "This innovative product is designed for the heavy-duty diesel engine that needs superior wear protection in extreme applications and high idle time."

Valvoline All-Terrain provides critical part wear protection where it matters most:

Overall wear protection in extreme load regimes

Enhanced viscosity and oxidation stability

Additional bearing and piston focused protection

Helps protect from particulate and moisture contaminants

"This engine oil was developed for heavy-duty vehicle operators with off- and on-highway engines who are looking for an oil to help protect critical engine parts against the challenges of severe duty cycles," said David Young, Valvoline Heavy Duty Vice President of Sales. "Valvoline All-Terrain has demonstrated real-world engine performance, providing outstanding wear protection for critical engine parts and enhanced viscosity and oxidation stability in rigorous fleet testing."

All-Terrain was tested in 25,000 hours of field trials among real fleets operating in mining and agriculture with extreme duty cycles. Even engines that were pushed to over two-times the OEM recommended oil drain interval, demonstrated excellent sludge, deposit and wear control.

Valvoline All-Terrain comes in both SAE 10W-30 and SAE 15W-40 viscosity grades and is recommended for diesel engines operating in a wide variety of environments calling for API service CK-4 and prior service categories CJ-4, CI-4 PLUS, CI-4, and CH-4. Both large (bulk, tote and drum) and small packs (quart, gallon and pail) are now available. Purchasing inquiries can be directed to 1-800-TEAM-VAL.

Since 1866, Valvoline has conceptualized, tested and perfected its motor oil science, resulting in a complete portfolio of leading products and game-changing product packaging trusted worldwide. From the world's first racing oil to the world's first high mileage oil to the world's first synthetic blend, Valvoline has protected engines for more than 150 years.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium BlueTM heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and ZerexTM antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com .

