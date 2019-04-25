Valvoline Media Campaign Highlights Unique, State-of-the-Art Engine Lab

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today unveiled a new broad-based digital and broadcast media campaign featuring its unique, state-of-the-art engine lab.

"Valvoline's full-scale engine lab is dedicated to testing and proving motor oil performance," said Tim Caudill, Director of Engineering at the Valvoline Engine Lab. "While most other lubricant companies outsource test capabilities, Valvoline keeps research in-house, providing consumers with an added level of assurance, setting us apart from our competitors and providing consumers with an unparalleled level of product security."

The campaign gives consumers a behind-the-scenes look at the innovation that goes on in the Valvoline Engine Lab and includes actual Valvoline technicians testing and certifying products.

The ad will debut April 25 during the 2019 NFL draft on the ABC television network and will continue to be broadcast in English and Spanish across digital video, social media, YouTube, radio and multiple cable TV networks.

"What you put in your engine matters. Our engine lab sets us apart from the competition, and this campaign is intended to showcase Valvoline's hands-on expertise," said Tim Ferrell, Vice President of Brand Equity and Consumer Marketing at Valvoline. "We want consumers to know that when they pour Valvoline, there's 150 years of tried, true and tested behind every bottle."

Since 1953, the highly skilled technicians at the Valvoline Engine Lab have put Valvoline products through an exhaustive array of tests to measure oil consumption, deposit buildup, wear, fuel economy, carbon buildup and more. Testing is conducted 24 hours a day, seven days a week across a multitude of variables – including temperature – to measure the reliability and quality of both Valvoline products and those of competing brands. Valvoline's state-of-the-art engine testing facility has the capability to perform more of the gasoline engine test types required to obtain API SP and ILSAC GF-6 approvals than any other motor oil company.

For more information on Valvoline Engine Laboratory, visit TeamValvoline.com/EngineLab.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,300 quick-lube locations and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

