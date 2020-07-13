Valvoline Named the 'Official Motor Oil' of MotorTrend Group and Presenting Sponsor of the All-New TOP GEAR AMERICA

LEXINGTON, Ky. and LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, and MotorTrend Group, the largest automotive media company in the world, today announced a 2020 partnership in which Valvoline will serve as the "Official Motor Oil" of MotorTrend Group's digital and print platforms, and the presenting sponsor of the all-new U.S. format of Top Gear America.

As part of this unique alignment, Valvoline will receive exposure across MotorTrend's various platforms, including website badging, multiple media placements and additional content and marketing alignments to be announced in the coming months. Valvoline will also serve as presenting sponsor of Top Gear America, hosted by Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry, and Jethro Bovingdon, which will be released later this year on the MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world.

The companies' collective automotive heritages – Valvoline with 150 years and MotorTrend with 70 years – led to a natural alignment that will reach D.I.Y. consumers across America, and the unique, engaging content both brands produce skews towards targeting male auto enthusiasts between 18 and 34 years old. The partnership is also a key component of Valvoline's "Original Motor Oil Campaign," launched June 22.

"MotorTrend has played a large role in defining car culture in America and continues to be a trusted source of information for consumers," said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer. "We are excited to align ourselves with a heritage brand as we launch our Original Motor Oil campaign, which celebrates Valvoline's role as the first U.S. trademarked motor oil brand."

"We are extremely proud to welcome Valvoline, a pioneering global brand that has a storied history of delivering the highest quality products to consumers, as the 'Official Motor Oil' of MotorTrend Group's digital & print platforms and the presenting sponsor for the all-new Top Gear America," said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group. "Valvoline shares our passion and vision to engage and connect fans with premium automotive experiences."

In addition to the MotorTrend Group partnership, Valvoline's Original Motor Oil brand campaign – which features a modern interpretation of Valvoline's most-recognized logo from the late 1960s and early 1970s – includes activations via connected TV, social media, digital ads, brand influencers and a campaign website.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group, a Discovery company, is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's fast-growing MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 2 billion monthly content views across all platforms, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

