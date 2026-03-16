Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution Gen 2 Sets New Benchmark for Engine Protection, Uptime and Operational Efficiency

Valvoline™ Global Operations delivers the first OEM-approved, tri-fuel engine oil engineered to deliver up to a 25,000-mile oil drain interval extension.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Technology Maintenance Council's (TMC) 2026 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, Valvoline™ Global Operations, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions for 160 years, announced that its Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution Gen 2 heavy duty engine oil is now approved to deliver drain intervals of up to 100,000 miles by global powertrain leader Cummins, Inc.* This extended oil drain interval translates to increased uptime, fewer service events, and a lower total cost of ownership for operators. This latest milestone marks another industry first for Valvoline Global, reinforcing a legacy of innovation and the depth and breadth of its advanced product portfolio spanning the heavy duty lubricant industry.

Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution Gen 2 is the first OEM-approved, tri-fuel engine oil engineered to deliver up to a 25,000-mile oil drain interval extension.

"Long-haul eighteen-wheelers on the highways need to minimize equipment downtime. By delivering up to a 25,000-mile oil drain interval extension, minimizing downtime is what Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution Gen 2 is engineered to do," said John Walters, Valvoline Global's Vice President of Heavy Duty. "This isn't just another marketing claim; it's proof of Valvoline's ability to meet the needs of its heavy duty customers by delivering products that meet their unique needs like increasing miles per ODI. We never stop improving, so our heavy duty partners never stop moving."

This real-world benefit has also been validated by America's leading maker of heavy duty diesel engines, Cummins, Inc. Valvoline Global's collaboration with Cummins spans over 30 years, during which time the two companies have developed advanced lubrication products including Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution Gen 2.

160 Years of Firsts

Established in 1866, and celebrating its 160th anniversary in 2026, Valvoline introduced the world's first branded motor oil, and Valvoline Premium Blue One Gen 2 adds more "firsts" to Valvoline's extensive list of innovations.

Valvoline Premium Blue One Gen 2 is the first heavy duty engine oil to achieve OEM-approved 100,000-mile oil drain intervals.

heavy duty engine oil to achieve OEM-approved 100,000-mile oil drain intervals. It is the first tri-fuel (diesel, natural gas, and gasoline) engine oil engineered and validated for extended drain capability.

Reducing Hidden Costs

Along with keeping equipment on the job for longer intervals between scheduled services, Valvoline Premium Blue One Gen 2 also reduces maintenance overhead costs for operators. Fewer service events means lower labor costs, reduced waste oil disposal fees, and since it can be used across engine types (diesel, natural gas and gasoline), the need to stock multiple oils is eliminated, decreasing inventory costs.

"Our best-in-class Research & Development team is laser-focused on ensuring that Valvoline Global is the best partner in the Heavy Duty space by driving innovations that reduce the total cost of ownership for fleets and owner-operators alike," said Walters. "As we continue our work with industry leaders like Cummins, Valvoline Global is partnering with its heavy duty customers to find even greater success by allowing them to operate as efficiently as possible. We sum this up through a simple promise: maximum performance, minimum downtime.

Learn more about Valvoline Global's Heavy Duty business and partner solutions here.

* Applicable to 2021–2026 Cummins X15 engines with ≥7 MPG average and <40% idle/PTO. Based on published NA OEM ODI recommendations.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global, the creator of the world's first branded motor oil is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services for partners around the globe, our legacy of firsts spans 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain, from high-mileage and heavy duty to electric vehicles, Valvoline Global is inventing the way forward for mobility and beyond, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high performance computing.

Together with our parent company Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, we are driving unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions for what the future holds – on and off the road.

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SOURCE Valvoline Global Operations