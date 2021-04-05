Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 Named Top 20 Product for 2021 by Leading Heavy Duty Industry Publication

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a U.S.-based, leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced that its Valvoline™ Premium Blue One Solution™ Gen2 – originally launched in August 2020 – was recently named a Top 20 Product for 2021 by industry trade publication Heavy Duty Trucking. As the only lubricant fluid on the coveted list, Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 was selected for its innovation, overall capabilities and potential to impact the bottom lines of fleets across the U.S.

"We are consistently working to develop innovative products that deliver strong under-the-hood results, and help reduce cost per mile for fleet owners," said David Young, Valvoline Heavy Duty vice president of sales. "As the only lubricant among 20 products chosen, it is a testament to the ingenuity and performance of Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 that we received this industry distinction."

The Heavy Duty Trucking Top 20 Products awards are chosen by a panel of three of the most experienced editors covering the trucking industry. This editorial team pores through new products reported on in the previous year and selects those that stand out among the competition for their cutting-edge ability to tackle overall industry concerns and their potential to enhance fleet financial productivity.

Developed as part of its longstanding partnership with Cummins Spark-Ignited (SI) Engineering, Valvoline's innovative Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 is approved for use in multiple heavy duty, medium-duty, and light-duty engine types. It provides improved oxidation and thermal stability, in addition to extended drain intervals for both diesel and natural gas engine platforms. Customers can perform fewer oil changes over the life of the equipment, resulting in cost savings, and fleet managers could also see reduced costs due to product consolidation, increased working capital and reduced risk of incorrect oil-to-engine usage.

Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 is currently available and can be purchased by contacting the Valvoline sales team at 1-800-TEAM-VAL (1-800-832-6825) or HD.Valvoline.com. Product can also be ordered through local distributors.

