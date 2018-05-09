Valvoline Releases 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, 'Voices of Valvoline'

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today released its 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (CSR). The foundational pillars of corporate social responsibility at Valvoline™ continue to center on its "People, Product and Planet" approach with a strategic focus on achieving greater impact in the areas of citizenship, sustainability, and diversity and inclusion.



"Valvoline is committed to applying the principles of sustainability to every aspect of our operations to maintain our leadership position in the marketplace and as a corporate citizen," said Sam Mitchell, chief executive officer. "Through our hands-on service, focused generosity and the continuous pursuit of innovative and sustainable solutions, we are working to build communities that have a more promising future."



This year's report, titled "Voices of Valvoline," features perspectives from team members to tell the 2017 CSR story and provide insights into what motivates the Valvoline team worldwide. Key highlights from the report include:

Moving into a new sustainably designed world headquarters building that reduces overall environmental impact.

Achieving zero-landfill status at 45 percent of Valvoline's blending and packaging facilities and 30 percent of warehouses.

Recycling 5 million pounds of materials.

Being named one of "America's Safest Companies" by EHS Today.

Increasing diverse supplier spending 365 percent since 2016.

Raising $281,000 for charitable organizations during the U.S. Employee Giving Campaign.

Opening two health clinics in India , serving an estimated 40,000 people.

"Our CSR progress at Valvoline is driven by the collective efforts of our team members around the world. We embrace and understand the importance of having a positive impact within the company and the communities where we live, work and play," said Gary Allen, vice president, environmental health and safety.

Valvoline's CSR report can be viewed and downloaded at https://csr.valvoline.com.

