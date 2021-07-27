Valvoline Releases Its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading provider of automotive services and premium branded lubricants, has released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The foundational CSR pillars at Valvoline™ center on its "Three V's" – Values, Vow, and Vision – with a strategic focus in three main areas: citizenship, sustainability, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Our latest CSR report helps demonstrate the ways in which we delivered for our customers, achieved tremendous results, and made significant progress toward realizing our vision for the company, all through the many challenges 2020 brought," CEO Sam Mitchell said. "I have never been more proud to work alongside the 8,800 people who make up our team."

The new report documents Valvoline's efforts and progress in creating value beyond premium branded automotive products for its broad stakeholder base. Key metrics and highlights from 2020 include:

Achieving a Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC) injury rate 24 percent below the industry average.

Reaching zero-landfill status at 67 percent of supply chain sites.

Recycling 5.1 million pounds of materials.

Once again being named one of the "Best Places to Work in Kentucky ."

." Reaching $96 million in diverse supplier spend since 2016.

in diverse supplier spend since 2016. Raising nearly $700,000 for charitable organizations.

for charitable organizations. Continuing to advance the proliferation of environmentally friendly consumer alternatives such as hybrid and electric vehicles.

Promoting 100 percent of our VIOC service center managers from within.

"Valvoline's CSR journey is an ever-evolving process that is significantly informed by stakeholder engagement efforts," said Gary Allen, Vice President, Environmental Health and Safety. "We remain committed to our company's fundamental values – including those of corporate social responsibility – while displaying the flexibility to effectively meet the expectations of our customers, team members, communities, and investors."

View Valvoline's 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report at https://csr.valvoline.com.

