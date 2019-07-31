Valvoline Reports Third-Quarter Results

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"We are pleased with the 10 percent growth in adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter," CEO Sam Mitchell said. "Quick Lubes had another strong quarter, with ongoing unit additions and system-wide same-store sales growth of nearly 10 percent, while Core North America saw improved third-quarter performance, despite market dynamics that remain challenging, and International had improved profitability.

"At our recent investor day, we presented our long-term strategy to aggressively grow Quick Lubes, maintain Core North America and develop International. As our results in the third quarter show, Quick Lubes continues to grow, while we take actions designed to stabilize Core North America and build our market share in International."

Third-Quarter Results

Reported third-quarter 2019 net income and EPS were $65 million and $0.34, respectively, compared to reported third-quarter 2018 net income and EPS of $64 million and $0.33, respectively. Third-quarter 2019 adjusted net income and adjusted EPS were $70 million and $0.37, respectively, compared to adjusted net income of $62 million and adjusted EPS of $0.32 in the prior-year period.

Third-quarter 2019 adjusted results exclude $4 million ($0.02 per diluted share) of restructuring and related expenses recorded in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and $5 million ($0.02 per diluted share) of business interruption expenses recorded in cost of sales related to the recent temporary shutdown of Valvoline's Deer Park, Texas blending facility due to a fire and resulting chemical releases at a nearby third-party petrochemical terminal, as previously announced. (For a full reconciliation of adjusted results, see table 7.) Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $126 million increased 10 percent versus the prior-year period.

Effective Oct. 1, 2018, the company adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard. The adoption primarily resulted in a reclassification of certain items within the company's income statement and for the third quarter had a $1 million unfavorable impact on net earnings, negatively affecting Core North America's volume and profitability, and had no impact on cash flow from operations. Third-quarter 2019 results compared to the prior-year period included increases of approximately $10 million in sales and $14 million in cost of sales, as well as decreases of $3 million in SG&A expenses and $1 million in equity and other income. Excluding these impacts, sales would have increased 5 percent, cost of sales would have increased 4 percent, and SG&A, excluding restructuring and related expenses, would have increased 5 percent.

Operating Segment Results

Quick Lubes

SSS grew 9.7% system-wide, 9.2% for company-owned stores and 10.0% for franchised stores

Operating income grew 26% to $48 million , and adjusted EBITDA grew 21% to $57 million

, and adjusted EBITDA grew 21% to Quick Lubes ended the quarter with 1,352 total company-owned and franchised stores, a net increase of 25 during the period and 198 versus the prior year

The Quick Lubes operating segment continued its strong performance in the third quarter. The growth in SSS was the result of an increase in both transactions and average ticket. Transactions continue to benefit from customer acquisition and retention programs. Premium mix, pricing and an increase in revenue from non-oil-change services led to improvement in average ticket.

Sales and segment EBITDA growth were driven by increased SSS and the addition of 198 net new company-owned and franchised stores, as compared to the prior year, with 25 net new stores added during the third quarter. The year-over-year increase in stores includes more than 100 franchised locations in Canada through the Great Canadian Oil Change (GCOC) and Oil Changers acquisitions, both of which are performing well in their transition to Valvoline's industry-leading quick lubes model.

The 18 net new company-owned stores added in the third quarter included the previously announced acquisition of an independent, 12-store system in Las Vegas on April 12.

Core North America

Operating income was $38 million and adjusted EBITDA was flat at $46 million

and adjusted EBITDA was flat at Lubricant volume was 24.1 million gallons, down 5% versus the prior-year period

Lubricant volume increased 8% sequentially versus second quarter 2019

Core North America's adjusted EBITDA was flat to the prior-year period -- and would have grown by $3 million, excluding the impacts of revenue recognition and the transfer of the GCOC product sales to the Quick Lubes segment. These results reflect progress made toward addressing the difficult DIY market dynamics in the retail channel.

Lubricant volume would have declined by 3%, excluding the transfer of the GCOC product sales and lower volume from a key account in reorganization proceedings. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to reductions in branded volume in the retail channel, though this branded volume was consistent on a sequential basis.

Ongoing softness and competitive pressures in the broader DIY retail automotive lubricant market are expected to continue going forward. In addition, recently announced raw material cost increases are expected to have a larger impact in the fourth quarter as they were only partially effective in the third quarter.

International

Lubricant volume was flat versus the prior-year period at 14.3 million gallons

Lubricant volume from unconsolidated joint ventures increased 5% to 10.9 million gallons

Operating income was $20 million , and adjusted EBITDA was up 5% at $23 million

International had solid growth in the EMEA region, principally in Europe, offset by declines in Latin America and certain Asia-Pacific markets. Good performance by unconsolidated joint ventures contributed to the growth in adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter.

Operating results continued to be negatively affected by the strong U.S. dollar, with an unfavorable net foreign exchange impact of $1 million in the third quarter.

On July 1, the company completed its previously announced acquisition of an Eastern European lubricants business, which included a manufacturing facility and is expected to improve the company's supply chain capabilities and market access in the region. Modest integration costs related to the acquisition are anticipated in the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total debt of approximately $1.3 billion and net debt of approximately $1.2 billion

and net debt of approximately Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $214 million ; free cash flow of $141 million

Outlook

"Our performance in the third quarter gives us confidence in meeting our full-year outlook," Mitchell said. "We are narrowing our adjusted EBITDA guidance to the high end of the previous range at $465 million to $470 million and raising our same-store sales guidance to 9 percent to 10 percent.

"With the ongoing strong performance of the Quick Lubes segment, it now represents 45 percent of total Valvoline adjusted EBITDA for both the third quarter and year to date. We fully expect this momentum in our best-in-class quick lubes model to continue as we move into the next fiscal year, positioning the segment to be on track to meet the low-double digit to mid-teens EBITDA growth targets that we announced at our recent investor day.

"We also continue to execute against the broad-based restructuring and cost-savings program announced previously, and we expect to generate annualized operating expense savings of $40 million to $50 million by the end of the next fiscal year. This program gives us more flexibility to address the ongoing market dynamics in Core North America and to invest in growth opportunities."

Information regarding the company's outlook for fiscal 2019 is provided in the table below:



Updated Outlook Prior Outlook Operating Segments



Lubricant gallons (2)%-flat (1)-1% Revenues 4-6% 5-7% New Quick Lube stores (excludes Valvoline acquired

stores and franchise conversions)



Company-owned No change 27-32 Franchised No change 60-70 VIOC same-store sales 9-10% 8-9% Adjusted EBITDA $465-$470 million $460-$470 million Corporate Items



Adjusted effective tax rate No change 25-26% Diluted adjusted EPS $1.30-$1.33 $1.27-$1.33 Capital expenditures No change $115-$120 million Free cash flow No change $180-$200 million

The fiscal 2019 outlook, provided in the table above, includes the impact of the company's adoption of new revenue recognition accounting guidance, effective as of Oct. 1, 2018.

Valvoline's outlook for adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or will otherwise be adjusted for items impacting comparability. Valvoline is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP net income and diluted EPS for 2019 without unreasonable efforts, as the company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP net income and diluted EPS in 2019 but would not impact non-GAAP adjusted results.

Conference Call Webcast

Valvoline will host a live audio webcast of its fiscal third quarter 2019 conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available for 12 months.

Basis of Presentation

Certain prior-year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-year presentation. In addition, the company adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard, effective at the beginning of fiscal 2019, using the modified retrospective method; accordingly, Valvoline's consolidated and segment results for periods prior to this adoption were not adjusted. However, opening retained deficit was increased by $13 million, representing the cumulative effect of the changes, primarily related to the timing of certain sales made to distributors.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To aid in the understanding of Valvoline's ongoing business performance, certain items within this news release are presented on an adjusted basis. These non-GAAP measures, presented on both a consolidated and operating segment basis, which are not defined within U.S. GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of operating performance or cash flows. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, refer to Tables 4, 7, 8 and 9 of this news release.

The following are the non-GAAP measures management has included and how management defines them:

EBITDA, which management defines as net income/loss, plus income tax expense/benefit, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization;

Adjusted EBITDA, which management defines as EBITDA adjusted for certain non-operational items, including net pension and other postretirement plan expense/income; impairment of equity investment; and other items (which can include costs related to the separation from Ashland , impact of significant acquisitions or divestitures, restructuring costs, or other non-operational income/costs not directly attributable to the underlying business);

, impact of significant acquisitions or divestitures, restructuring costs, or other non-operational income/costs not directly attributable to the underlying business); Free cash flow, which management defines as operating cash flows less capital expenditures and certain other adjustments, as applicable;

Adjusted net income, which management defines as net income/loss adjusted for certain key items impacting comparability as noted in the definition of Adjusted EBITDA above, as well as the estimated net impact of the enactment of tax reform; and

Adjusted EPS, which management defines as earnings per diluted share calculated using adjusted net income.

These measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and contain management's best estimates of cost allocations and shared resource costs. Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures on a consolidated and operating segment basis assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of Valvoline's business by presenting comparable financial results between periods. The non-GAAP information provided is used by Valvoline's management and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted EPS. These non-GAAP measures provide a supplemental presentation of Valvoline's operating performance.

Due to depreciable assets associated with the nature of the Company's operations and interest costs related to Valvoline's capital structure, management believes EBITDA is an important supplemental measure to evaluate the Company's operating results between periods on a comparable basis

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted EPS generally include adjustments for unusual, non-operational or restructuring-related activities, which impact the comparability of results between periods. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a meaningful supplemental presentation of Valvoline's operating performance. These measures include adjustments for net pension and other postretirement plan expense/income, which includes several elements impacted by changes in plan assets and obligations that are primarily driven by changes in the debt and equity markets, as well as those that are predominantly legacy in nature and related to prior service to the company from employees (e.g., retirees, former employees, current employees with frozen benefits). These elements include (i) interest cost, (ii) expected return on plan assets, (iii) actuarial gains/losses, and (iv) amortization of prior service cost/credit. Significant factors that can contribute to changes in these elements include changes in discount rates used to remeasure pension and other postretirement obligations on an annual basis or upon a qualifying remeasurement, differences between actual and expected returns on plan assets, and other changes in actuarial assumptions, such as the life expectancy of plan participants. Accordingly, management considers that these elements are more reflective of changes in current conditions in global financial markets (in particular, interest rates) and are outside the operational performance of the business and are also primarily legacy amounts that are not directly related to the underlying business and do not have an immediate, corresponding impact on the compensation and benefits provided to eligible employees for current service. These measures will continue to include pension and other postretirement service costs related to current employee service as well as the costs of other benefits provided to employees for current service.

Management uses free cash flow as an additional non-GAAP metric of cash flow generation. By including capital expenditures and certain other adjustments, as applicable, management is able to provide an indication of the ongoing cash being generated that is ultimately available for both debt and equity holders as well as other investment opportunities. Unlike cash flow from operating activities, free cash flow includes the impact of capital expenditures, providing a more complete picture of cash generation. Free cash flow has certain limitations, including that it does not reflect adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash flows, such as mandatory debt repayments. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods.

Valvoline's results of operations are presented based on Valvoline's management structure and internal accounting practices. The structure and practices are specific to Valvoline; therefore, Valvoline's financial results, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS are not necessarily comparable with similar information for other comparable companies. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS each have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, you should rely primarily on net income and cash flows provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS only as supplements. In evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future Valvoline may incur expenses/income similar to those for which adjustments are made in calculating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS. Valvoline's presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as a basis to infer that Valvoline's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,300 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, including estimates, projections and statements related to Valvoline's business plans and operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Valvoline has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "is likely," "predicts," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and "intends" and the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on Valvoline's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date such statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties are described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections of Valvoline's most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and Forms 10-Q, which are available on Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com/sec-filings or on the SEC's website at http://sec.gov. Valvoline assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Sean T. Cornett

Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Communications

+1 (859) 357-2798

scornett@valvoline.com

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries









Table 1 STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME











(In millions except per share data - preliminary and unaudited)





























Three months ended

Nine months ended



June 30

June 30



2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales $ 613

$ 577

$ 1,761

$ 1,691 Cost of sales 406

376

1,168

1,088 GROSS PROFIT 207

201

593

603 Selling, general and administrative expenses 116

110

334

328 Net legacy and separation-related (income)

expenses —

(3)

3

14 Equity and other income, net (11)

(8)

(29)

(29) OPERATING INCOME 102

102

285

290 Net pension and other postretirement plan income (2)

(10)

(7)

(30) Net interest and other financing expenses 19

15

55

45 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 85

97

237

275 Income tax expense 20

33

56

154 NET INCOME $ 65

$ 64

$ 181

$ 121



































NET EARNINGS PER SHARE













BASIC $ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.96

$ 0.61 DILUTED $ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.96

$ 0.61

















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING







BASIC 189

195

189

199 DILUTED 189

196

189

200



















Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Table 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)













June 30

September 30







2019

2018 ASSETS







Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 126

$ 96



Accounts receivable, net 423

409



Inventories, net 200

176



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52

44

Total current assets 801

725















Noncurrent assets









Property, plant and equipment, net 455

420



Goodwill and intangibles, net 490

448



Equity method investments 35

31



Deferred income taxes 113

138



Other noncurrent assets 106

92

Total noncurrent assets 1,199

1,129















Total assets $ 2,000

$ 1,854













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Current liabilities









Current portion of long-term debt $ 7

$ 30



Trade and other payables 163

178



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 242

203

Total current liabilities 412

411















Noncurrent liabilities









Long-term debt 1,334

1,292



Employee benefit obligations 322

333



Other noncurrent liabilities 184

176

Total noncurrent liabilities 1,840

1,801















Stockholders' deficit (252)

(358)















Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,000

$ 1,854

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Table 3 STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS





(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)











Nine months ended





June 30





2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income $ 181

$ 121

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating

activities









Depreciation and amortization 43

39



Debt issuance cost and discount amortization 2

2



Deferred income taxes —

71



Equity income from unconsolidated affiliates, net of

distributions (4)

(4)



Pension contributions (7)

(13)



Stock-based compensation expense 8

10



Other operating activities, net —

(1)

Change in operating assets and liabilities (a) (9)

(44) Total cash provided by operating activities 214

181











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (73)

(51)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (50)

(71)

Other investing activities, net (1)

5 Total cash used in investing activities (124)

(117)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 743

170

Repayments on borrowings (727)

(39)

Repurchases of common stock —

(220)

Payments for purchase of additional ownership in subsidiary (1)

(15)

Cash dividends paid (60)

(45)

Other financing activities (4)

(6) Total cash used in financing activities (49)

(155)

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents, and restricted cash —

(3) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND

RESTRICTED CASH 41

(94) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 96

201 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH - END OF

PERIOD $ 137

$ 107











(a) Excludes changes resulting from operations acquired or sold.







Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 4

FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY OPERATING SEGMENT









(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)











Three months ended June 30



2019

2018



Sales

Operating

income

Depreciation

and

amortization

EBITDA

Sales

Operating income

Depreciation

and

amortization

EBITDA

Quick Lubes $ 211

$ 48

$ 9

$ 57

$ 167

$ 38

$ 7

$ 45

Core North America 260

38

5

43

264

41

5

46

International 142

20

1

21

146

20

2

22

Total operating segments 613

106

15

121

577

99

14

113

Unallocated and other (a)



(4)





(2)





3





13

Total results 613

102

15

119

577

102

14

126

Key items:































Net pension and other postretirement plan income



—





(2)





—





(10)

Net legacy and separation-related income



—





—





(3)





(3)

Restructuring and related expenses



4





4





—





—

Business interruption expenses (b)



5





5





—





—

Acquisition-related foreign currency exchange loss (c)



—





—





2





2

Adjusted results $ 613

$ 111

$ 15

$ 126

$ 577

$ 101

$ 14

$ 115



































(a) Unallocated and other includes pension and other postretirement plan non-service income and remeasurement adjustments, net legacy and separation-related income and certain other corporate costs not allocated to the operating segments.





(b) Business interruption expenses associated with Valvoline's Deer Park, Texas facility are recorded in Cost of sales within the Statements of Consolidated Income and included within total operating segments operating income. Refer to Table 8 for details of the expenses incurred by operating segment during the three months ended June 30, 2019. Reported and adjusted consolidated gross profit as a percent of sales was 33.8% and 34.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.





(c) Acquisition-related foreign currency exchange loss is included within operating income for the Quick Lubes operating segment.





























Table 4 (continued)





































Nine months ended June 30



2019

2018



Sales

Operating

income

Depreciation

and

amortization

EBITDA

Sales

Operating

income

Depreciation

and

amortization

EBITDA

Quick Lubes $ 600

$ 130

$ 26

$ 156

$ 479

$ 111

$ 21

$ 132

Core North America 735

109

13

122

773

130

13

143

International 426

61

4

65

439

63

5

68

Total operating segments 1,761

300

43

343

1,691

304

39

343

Unallocated and other (a)



(15)





(8)





(14)





16

Total results 1,761

285

43

335

1,691

290

39

359

Key items:































Net pension and other postretirement plan income



—





(7)





—





(30)

Net legacy and separation-related expenses



3





3





14





14

Restructuring and related expenses



12





12





—





—

Business interruption expenses (b)



6





6





—





—

Acquisition-related foreign currency exchange loss (c)



—





—





2





2

Adjusted results $ 1,761

$ 306

$ 43

$ 349

$ 1,691

$ 306

$ 39

$ 345



































(a) Unallocated and other includes pension and other postretirement plan non-service income and remeasurement adjustments, net legacy and separation-related expenses and certain other corporate costs not allocated to the operating segments.





(b) Business interruption expenses associated with Valvoline's Deer Park, Texas facility are included in Cost of sales within the Statements of Consolidated Income and included within total operating segments operating income. Refer to Table 8 for details of the expenses incurred by operating segment during the nine months ended June 30, 2019. Reported and adjusted consolidated gross profit as a percent of sales was 33.7% and 34.0% for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.





(c) Acquisition-related foreign currency exchange loss is included within operating income for the Quick Lubes operating segment.







Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries









Table 5 INFORMATION BY OPERATING SEGMENT











(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)

































Three months ended

Nine months ended



June 30

June 30



2019

2018

2019

2018 QUICK LUBES















Lubricant sales (gallons) 7.2

6.2

20.7

17.8

Premium lubricants (percent of U.S. branded

volumes) 65.5 %

63.0 %

64.6 %

62.2 %

Gross profit as a percent of sales (a) (b) 39.1 %

40.5 %

39.0 %

40.4 %

Same-store sales growth - Company-owned 9.2 %

8.7 %

9.7 %

9.3 %

Same-store sales growth - Franchised 10.0 %

7.4 %

10.3 %

8.0 %

Same-store sales growth - Combined 9.7 %

7.9 %

10.1 %

8.5 % CORE NORTH AMERICA















Lubricant sales (gallons) 24.1

25.5

68.2

73.9

Premium lubricants (percent of U.S. branded

volumes) 53.1 %

49.7 %

52.2 %

49.1 %

Gross profit as a percent of sales (a) (b) 32.5 %

34.4 %

32.8 %

36.5 % INTERNATIONAL















Lubricant sales (gallons) (c) 14.3

14.3

43.1

43.6

Lubricant sales (gallons), including

unconsolidated joint ventures 25.2

24.7

74.3

74.4

Premium lubricants (percent of lubricant volumes) 29.0 %

26.9 %

28.6 %

26.9 %

Gross profit as a percent of sales (a) (b) 28.4 %

29.3 %

27.8 %

29.0 %

















(a) Gross profit as a percent of sales is defined as sales, less cost of sales, divided by sales.



(b) Pre-tax adjustments associated with business interruption expenses are recorded in Cost of sales within each operating segment. Reported gross profit as a percent of sales for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 is presented in the table above. Adjusted gross profit as a percent of sales for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 was 39.3% and 39.1%, respectively, for Quick Lubes; 33.6% and 33.3%, respectively, for Core North America; and 29.5% and 28.2%, respectively, for International.



(c) Excludes volumes from unconsolidated joint ventures.















Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries









Table 6 QUICK LUBES STORE INFORMATION











(Preliminary and unaudited)







































Company-owned





Third Quarter 2019

Second Quarter 2019

First Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter 2018

Third Quarter 2018

























Beginning of period 483

471

462

451

445



Opened 4

7

5

11

4



Acquired 13

5

—

—

1



Net conversions between company-owned and

franchised 1

—

4

—

1



Closed —

—

—

—

—

End of period 501

483

471

462

451



























Franchised





Third Quarter 2019

Second Quarter 2019

First Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter 2018

Third Quarter 2018

























Beginning of period 844

830

780

703

696



Opened 11

15

24

5

10



Acquired —

—

31

73

—



Net conversions between company-owned and

franchised (1)

—

(4)

—

(1)



Closed (3)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(2)

End of period 851

844

830

780

703

























Total stores 1,352

1,327

1,301

1,242

1,154





























Express Care





Third Quarter 2019

Second Quarter 2019

First Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter 2018

Third Quarter 2018

























Number of locations at end of period 307

336

337

347

324























