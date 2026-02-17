Vampire Wing Lift® Addresses "Ozempic Vulva": Weight Loss Drugs Spotlight a 16-Year-Old Solution

Cellular Medicine Association: the developer of the Vampire Facelift® and Vampire Wing Lift® explains how PRP and hyaluronic acid restore tissue health after weight loss

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As GLP-1–based weight-loss medications continue to gain popularity, a new term has entered public discussion: "Ozempic vulva," referring to the volume loss, laxity, dryness, and discomfort that can follow rapid fat reduction in the vulvar tissues.

According to Dr. Charles Runels, MD, President of the Cellular Medicine Association (CMA) and inventor of the Vampire Facelift® and the Vampire Wing Lift® procedures, the solution predates the trend.

Vampire Wing Lift®

"In 2010, my weight-loss patients told me they loved the metabolic benefits but felt they were looking older in the face," said Dr. Runels. "That led to the development of the Vampire Facelift®—combining platelet-rich plasma with hyaluronic acid filler to restore both volume and tissue health. The same biologic principles later guided the development of the Vampire Wing Lift® for the vulva."

From the Face to the Vulva: The Same Regenerative Logic

Rapid weight loss reduces adipose tissue throughout the body. In the face, this produces hollowing and laxity. In the vulva—particularly the labia majora—it reduces natural cushioning, potentially leading to:

Flattening or deflation

Increased prominence of the labia minora

Dryness and irritation

Chafing and discomfort

Reduced aesthetic fullness

The Vampire Wing Lift®, developed approximately sixteen years ago as an extension of the same regenerative concepts used in the Vampire Facelift®, combines:

Hyaluronic acid filler for immediate volume restoration

for immediate volume restoration Autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to stimulate collagen formation, angiogenesis, and improved tissue quality

"Weight loss removes the padding," Dr. Runels explained. "By restoring volume and encouraging healthier blood flow and collagen support, we can improve both appearance and comfort. In many patients, that also enhances sexual pleasure because tissue health and vascular response matter."

A Rediscovered Technology for a New Conversation

While social media has recently amplified the term "Ozempic vulva," Dr. Runels emphasizes that the phenomenon is not drug-specific tissue damage but rather the predictable result of rapid adipose reduction.

"The technology was already there," said Dr. Runels. "The Vampire Wing Lift® was developed in the same era and from the same reasoning that led to the Vampire Facelift®. It still works."

The procedure is minimally invasive and performed in medical offices by trained providers. Results vary, and patients should consult with a licensed physician to determine candidacy.

Providers trained in the Vampire Wing Lift® procedure can be found at:

https://VampireWingLift.com

Physicians of the CMA conduct and consult regarding research in the areas of esthetics, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, orgasmic dysfunction in women, lichen sclerosus, and other conditions—using cellular and regenerative therapies, especially blood-derived growth factors, including platelet-rich plasma.

