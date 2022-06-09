Van Horn Automotive Group Announces CloudLot, A New, 100% Online Car Buying Platform

Van Horn Automotive Group is launching CloudLot at ShopCloudLot.com using Cox Automotive's Esntial Commerce™ technology. Tweet this

"As Wisconsin's only employee-owned auto group, we will continue to provide the same personalized car buying experience that our customers have loved for more than 55 years; but now with CloudLot, we can serve a new set of car buyers that are looking for a totally digital option," stated Adam Gaedke, Vice President of Dealership Operations, Van Horn Automotive Group. "The benefit of purchasing online through CloudLot is the backing of a 19-dealership auto group, dedicated employee owners and a network of service centers. We want the customer to feel empowered to manage their own purchase, but also know we're here to support them during and after the sale."

CloudLot uses Cox Automotive's state-of-the-art Esntial Commerce™ technology, which assists consumers through the online car buying process faster and more seamlessly than any other platform. AI-powered shopping features and patent-pending finance automation enables customers to see pre-qualified payments on every vehicle in inventory and shop by make, model, price, and monthly budget. With CloudLot backed by Cox Automotive Esntial Commerce, consumers have full control over when they want to purchase a vehicle, and how.

CloudLot shoppers can look forward to the following benefits:

Wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles

Transparent pricing

Automated financing and lender approval

Schedule delivery

Trusted trade-in opportunities with Kelley Blue Book® Instant Cash Offer (ICO)

Prescriptive aftermarket product and insurance offerings

Safe and secure completion and signing of deal paperwork and payments

"We want people to buy cars on their terms and on their time," said Ryan Thiel, Marketing Director, Van Horn Automotive Group. "Whether in-person, online, or a little of both, we now have options to match any buyer's preference."

About Van Horn Automotive Group

Van Horn Automotive Group, Inc. is a family born, employee owned automotive group with headquarters in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Founded in 1966 by Joe Van Horn as a single Chevrolet dealership, Van Horn Automotive Group has grown to include 19 automotive dealerships, a finance company, a rental vehicle division, and a wholesale financial products company. The group employs over 690 people throughout Wisconsin and Iowa. For employment opportunities visit the Careers page at https://www.vhcars.com/careers/.

About Esntial Commerce™

Esntial Commerce is the industry's first eCommerce solution that has come together from maximizing the breadth and depth of Cox Automotive's suite of digital solutions. It provides a fully automated and online eCommerce consumer car buying experience while delivering automation through state-of-the-art AI/machine learning capabilities that transforms the traditional deal process while delivering increased efficiency and profitability to the retailer. With Esntial Commerce, along with the digital assisted selling tools, only Cox Automotive Digital Retailing can deliver on the promise of enabling retailers to succeed with any consumer, on any deal, from anywhere. This white-label, end-to-end eCommerce solution, is customizable to the retailer's brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com.

