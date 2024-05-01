Van Metre and Brookfield Residential Announce a New Joint Venture: Snowden Bridge Community In Frederick County, VA

WINCHESTER, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Metre, in partnership with Brookfield Residential, is excited to announce the next phase of development in the already established Snowden Bridge community in Stephenson, Virginia. This expansion represents a groundbreaking milestone, marking the first-ever collaboration between Van Metre and Brookfield Residential at Snowden Bridge. By leveraging decades of combined industry experience, innovative design, and a shared dedication to enhancing community life, this venture aims to further enrich the vibrant and thriving neighborhood of Snowden Bridge.

"This joint venture marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the already thriving Snowden Bridge community," said Gregg Hughes, President, Land and Housing Development, Brookfield Properties. "This collaboration introduces the next phase of development, showcasing our continued commitment to excellence, superior craftsmanship, and a community-focused approach that residents have come to know and trust. We are also pleased to announce, a brand new gated active adult community, Hiatt Pointe at Snowden Bridge, opening for sales this summer."

The venture is a demonstration of how collaboration can lead to the creation of a community that is greater than the sum of its parts. The unique strengths and visions of both companies converge to offer residents of Snowden Bridge an unmatched living experience. Every detail of Snowden Bridge, from the architecture and design of 492 all age homes and 740 active adult homes, to the additional amenities and green spaces, has been strategically planned, ensuring that the community doesn't just meet, but surpasses, the expectations of today's homebuyers.

"We believe that by joining forces with Brookfield Residential, we are setting a precedent for the future of community development," said Brian Davidson, Chief Operating Officer New Homes, Manufacturing, and Van Metre Land for Van Metre. "Snowden Bridge is poised to become a model for how developers can work together to benefit the communities they serve, ensuring a vibrant, sustainable future for all residents."

For more information about Snowden Bridge and to discover your new home, please visit www.SnowdenBridge.com.

About Snowden Bridge:

Snowden Bridge in Stephenson, VA near Winchester, is a thoughtfully planned community that offers a vibrant lifestyle. It features a variety of homes, including single-family homes and townhomes, designed to cater to all stages of life and opening for sales this summer, Hiatt Pointe at Snowden Bridge, a gated community exclusively for active adults. Snowden Bridge boasts an extensive array of resort-style amenities including a swimming pool, splash park, playgrounds, community park, dog park, bike track, and picnic pavilion, aimed at promoting outdoor activities and neighborly connections. The community also features a clubhouse and indoor sportsplex. Located against the stunning backdrop of the Shenandoah Valley, residents of Snowden Bridge enjoy both the peace of natural surroundings and the convenience of close-by city amenities and outdoor recreation.

About Van Metre Homes:

Van Metre Homes, recognized as Northern Virginia's leading private home builder, stands out for its exceptional quality construction and innovative design. For nearly seven decades, Van Metre Homes has been committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, leaving a lasting impression in the communities it serves. At Van Metre Homes, the mission goes beyond building houses—it's about creating enduring legacies and fulfilling dreams. Discover the difference and legacy of excellence Van Metre Homes offers at www.VanMetreHomes.com .

About Brookfield Residential:

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders and operate our own homebuilding division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Learn more at www.BrookfieldResidential.com.

SOURCE Van Metre Homes