VAN METRE HOMES ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING FOR ASHBERRY: A LANDMARK COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IN HISTORIC MANASSAS, VIRGINIA

Revolutionizing Residential Living in the Heart of Manassas

MANASSAS, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Metre Homes, a premier private homebuilder in Northern Virginia, and the City of Manassas are pleased to unveil plans for Ashberry, a new community poised to become the largest residential community constructed in the heart of Manassas, Va.

Set to feature 247-units in Historic Downtown Manassas, Ashberry represents a significant evolution in residential living, championing a lifestyle centered on walkability while embracing the rich history and cultural vitality of Manassas. Ashberry is more than just a housing development—it's a commitment to fostering a close-knit community where residents can flourish.

The new neighborhood, situated a short walk from the City's Virginia Railway Express station, aligns with the City's goal to encourage dense, transit-oriented living for car-free commuting. Through a collaborative effort, the City of Manassas and Van Metre Homes are dedicated to crafting a space that honors the City's legacy and also responds to the area's historically low vacancy, paving the way for a future marked by innovation and a strong sense of community.

"We are excited to partner with Van Metre Homes to bring the Ashberry community to life. This project is a testament to our commitment to fostering growth while preserving the unique charm of our community," said Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger.

Ashberry is situated on a 17.5-acre site and is planned to present a selection of single family homes, townhomes, and condominiums, showcasing architectural designs that mirror Manassas' distinct character. Land development activities commenced in January 2024, paving the way for construction to start late Summer 2024. Van Metre Homes eagerly anticipates the launch of sales in 2025.

To commemorate the beginning of Ashberry, Van Metre Homes is delighted to host a groundbreaking ceremony on March 11, 2024, starting at 11 AM with the ceremonial first dig scheduled for 11:30 AM. This event, located at 9608 Grant Avenue, Manassas, VA, signifies the start of an exciting new chapter in community development. Featuring distinguished speakers from both the City of Manassas and Van Metre Homes, the ceremony will provide valuable insights into the development's objectives and its expected positive impact on the local community. The guest list includes city officials, community leaders, and media representatives, all gathering to witness this pivotal moment.

"We are honored to collaborate with the City of Manassas on this exciting venture. The Ashberry community is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern families while contributing positively to the city's growth," stated Roy Barnett, Group President of Land Acquisition, Planning and Development at Van Metre.

About the City of Manassas:

For those who appreciate independence and access, the historic City of Manassas enjoys a strategic location in Northern Virginia where historic charm combines with a new city spirit so you experience a sense of place, a sense of community and a sense of opportunity. We are a community that takes pride in our authentic history, livable neighborhoods, quality schools, healthy economy and outstanding quality of life.

About Van Metre Homes:

Van Metre Homes is a renowned homebuilder in the Virginia area, known for its quality construction and innovative designs. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Van Metre Homes has been creating dream homes for families for nearly 70 years.

Media are invited to attend. Please RSVP to Glenn Forester at [email protected].

