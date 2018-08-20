Vance Johnson Representing Futures Recovery Healthcare Returns to Colorado to Keynote the 3rd Annual Springs Recover Out Loud!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Futures Recovery Healthcare's own Vance Johnson and former wide receiver of the Denver Broncos' "Three Amigos" receiving corps, is teaming up with NFL Films and returning home to Colorado to speak at the 3rd Annual Springs Recover Out Loud!

As the headline guest speaker, Vance will be sharing his own personal story of addiction and recovery with the Colorado Springs community. A 26-day alcohol induced coma and the devastating grief of losing his son led Vance into the darkest depths of humanity. Thankfully, an NFL colleague in recovery intervened, pleading with Vance to seek treatment. Today, with the incredible support system he has and an invigorating drive to help others who are in the throes of addiction, Vance Johnson is owning his recovery and returning home to Colorado to celebrate recovery in the community. Portions of the event will be captured by an NFL Films crew who is chronicling Vance's journey.

"At Futures, we emphasize the importance of community in recovery after treatment, and we are proud to support Vance as he carries his message of hope to Colorado and joins in this celebration," states Deja Gilbert, COO of Futures Recovery Healthcare.

Springs Recover Out Loud! A Recovery Spree in the Park, is a free public event commemorating National Recovery Month observed in September. This third annual festival will be a celebration of the recovery community that strives to reduce the stigma that so often surrounds the disease of addiction.

Springs Recovery Connection, a local recovery community organization, whose purpose is to educate, mentor and advocate for recovery and long-term recovery solutions is hosting the event on Saturday, August 25th, at the America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs and will feature live music, food, wacky games, additional guest speakers, and a moving Recovery Remembrance to honor those we've lost. For more details about the event, visit https://springsrecoveroutloud.org/.

Vance Johnson is the Community Outreach Spokesperson for Futures Recovery Healthcare in Tequesta, Florida. Futures believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live a happy and healthy life, which is why the fully credentialed and experienced staff provides unparalleled addiction treatment to serve each person's unique journey towards a lifetime of recovery.

For all media inquiries, including interview requests for Vance Johnson please contact Vanessa Leaman at 610-355-8273.

Contact Information:



10Ten Digital Marketing



Vanessa Leaman



(610) 355-8273

SOURCE Futures Recovery Healthcare