Vancouver's Iconic Harbour Centre Launches New Meet-Me-Room, a Bold Step in Reimagining the Region's Digital Future

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour Centre, a cornerstone of western Canada's digital landscape, proudly announces the unveiling of Meet-Me-Room 5 (MMR5), the inaugural step towards a cutting-edge, digital-first complex that integrates both Harbour Centre and Spencer Building.

At a time when demand for robust and expanded connectivity capacity in Vancouver is rising, Harbour Centre's new MMR5 is set to meet the burgeoning interconnection needs of carriers, cloud providers, network operators and other service providers, both local and international. It will be the conduit between Harbour Centre's longstanding legacy as Vancouver's primary interconnection point and the new focal point for future growth of vital, digital infrastructure in the city –Spencer Building. The expanded interconnection capacity and the strategic footprint opportunities created by MMR5 reinvigorate Vancouver's position as an attractive destination for those seeking a launchpad for success in the region's ever-expanding digital arena.

The new, central MMR5 seamlessly interconnects to Harbour Centre's existing four MMRs as well as directly connecting to Spencer Building Carrier Hotel. Moreover, MMR5 offers an additional colocation space with secure access to up to 28 cabinets and cabinet power density of 10kW+. Most importantly, Harbour Centre is making it simple and affordable for service providers to establish their footprint in MMR5. Until December 31, 2024, all new cross connects in MMR5 are discounted to $75 a cross connect per month. Additionally, existing tenants can benefit from personalized transition plans that will enable them to install their equipment in MMR5's active and passive rooms at minimal cost.

"The unveiling of MMR5 is a pivotal moment as it represents our firm commitment to transforming Vancouver's digital landscape for a bright future," comments Scott Despot, Director of Business Development and Sales at Spencer Building Carrier Hotel. "We're not just introducing a new state-of-the-art connectivity hub. In many ways, we're laying the foundation for a dynamic, digital-first future for the entire region. On a personal level, this move also launches us into a new chapter with both our valued customers and those evaluating MMR5 as a launchpad for future growth in western Canada and beyond. Our high-touch, consultative approach, backed by white-glove customer service, will help ensure our customers' success. Their growth is our mission."

As the opening move of Vancouver's next wave of innovation, MMR5 positions Harbour Centre and Spencer Building at the forefront of the region's digital evolution, offering the telecommunications and service provider sectors unparalleled opportunities for growth and a gateway to a connected, thriving future.

To learn more about MMR5, download the brochure here. For further information on Spencer Building, visit spencerbuilding.com.

About Spencer Building and Harbour Centre:

Together, Harbour Centre and Spencer Building Carrier Hotel are meeting demand for expanded connectivity and data center capacity in western Canada. Strategically positioned as the nexus between Harbour Centre's established legacy and the cutting-edge potential of Spencer Building in the region's future digital growth, MMR5 serves as the inaugural step toward a dynamic, digital-first complex. With access to all major Canadian telecommunications providers, Tier 1 network operators, and peering exchanges, including a direct connection to VANIX, Harbor Center continues to be a strategic location for those seeking a strategic footprint on Canada's west coast.

