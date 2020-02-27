Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2020 Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA), today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in March 2020:

The Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The corporate presentations given at the Cowen and Barclays conferences will be available live on Vanda's corporate website, where they also will be archived for 30 days. To access the presentations, go to Vanda's website at www.vandapharma.com and click on the Presentations tab on the Investor Relations page. Please connect to the website several minutes prior to the start of the live presentations.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Corporate Contact:

AJ Jones II

Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every

Head of Corporate Affairs

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

