Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming 2021 Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that Vanda's management will participate at the following investor conferences:

Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oppenheimer Virtual Rare & Orphan Disease Summit on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2:05 PM ET.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Bank of America, Oppenheimer, and Jefferies conferences may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the links under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference websites at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. Links to the archived conferences will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:

AJ Jones II

Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(202) 734-3400

[email protected]

Elizabeth Van Every

Head of Corporate Affairs

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(202) 734-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vandapharma.com

