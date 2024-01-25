Vanda Pharmaceuticals announces the publication of an article on "The Efficacy of Tradipitant in Patients with Diabetic and Idiopathic Gastroparesis in Phase III Randomized Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial" in the Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology Journal

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced the publication of an article titled "The Efficacy of Tradipitant in Patients with Diabetic and Idiopathic Gastroparesis in Phase III Randomized Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial" in the Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology Journal1 which follows a previously published study of tradipitant in the treatment of gastroparesis in 2021.2 The findings of this pivotal phase III study are included in the New Drug Application for tradipitant in the treatment of gastroparesis in adults submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of September 18, 2024 for its decision.

  1. Carlin, J. L., Polymeropoulos, C., Camilleri, M., Lembo, A., Fisher, M., Kupersmith, C., Madonick, D., Moszczynski, P., Smieszek, S., Xiao, C., Birznieks, G., & Polymeropoulos, M. H. (2024). The efficacy of tradipitant in patients with diabetic and idiopathic gastroparesis in phase III randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial. Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Available online: https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(24)00050-8/fulltext 
  2. Carlin, J. L., Lieberman, V. R., Dahal, A., Keefe, M. S., Xiao, C., Birznieks, G., Abell, T. L., Lembo, A., Parkman, H. P., & Polymeropoulos, M. H. (2021). Efficacy and Safety of Tradipitant in Patients With Diabetic and Idiopathic Gastroparesis in a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial. Gastroenterology160(1), 76–87.e4. Available online: https://doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2020.07.029

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

About Tradipitant

Tradipitant is an NK-1R antagonist licensed by Vanda from Eli Lilly and Company. Tradipitant is currently in clinical development for gastroparesis and motion sickness. The FDA has imposed a partial clinical hold on tradipitant clinical protocols of longer than 12 weeks duration.

