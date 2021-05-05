Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Despite seasonal and global challenges, we recorded another quarter of strong revenue across our commercial portfolio coupled with the launch of HETLIOZ® in the new indication of nighttime sleep disturbances in patients with Smith-Magenis Syndrome," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., President and CEO of Vanda. "In our clinical programs, we have made significant progress, reaching 85% randomization in our Phase III tradipitant study in gastroparesis and initiating a new clinical program for HETLIOZ® in delayed sleep phase disorder."

Financial Highlights

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $62.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, an 8% increase compared to $58.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.

and Fanapt were in the first quarter of 2021, an 8% increase compared to in the first quarter of 2020. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, an 11% increase compared to $35.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

net product sales were in the first quarter of 2021, an 11% increase compared to in the first quarter of 2020. Fanapt ® net product sales were $23.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 3% increase compared to $22.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

net product sales were in the first quarter of 2021, a 3% increase compared to in the first quarter of 2020. Income before taxes was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

in the first quarter of 2021 compared to in the first quarter of 2020. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $378.2 million as of March 31, 2021 , representing an increase to Cash of $65.8 million compared to March 31, 2020 .

Key Operational Highlights

Tradipitant

The gastroparesis Phase III clinical study (VP-VLY-686-3301) is ongoing. The study has a target enrollment of 200 randomized patients and is expected to complete enrollment in the second quarter of 2021, with a New Drug Application (NDA) filing expected in late 2021 or early 2022.

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

In December 2020 , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved HETLIOZ ® capsule and liquid formulations for the treatment of adults and children, respectively, with nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS). 1 HETLIOZ ® capsules, for adults with SMS, were immediately available after approval and the HETLIOZ LQ ™ liquid formulation, for children with SMS, became available in the first quarter of 2021.

, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved HETLIOZ capsule and liquid formulations for the treatment of adults and children, respectively, with nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS). HETLIOZ capsules, for adults with SMS, were immediately available after approval and the HETLIOZ LQ liquid formulation, for children with SMS, became available in the first quarter of 2021. A Phase III clinical study of HETLIOZ® in delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD) was initiated in the first quarter of 2021.

Fanapt® (iloperidone)

A Phase III clinical study of Fanapt ® in bipolar disorder resumed during the first quarter of 2021 after pausing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

in bipolar disorder resumed during the first quarter of 2021 after pausing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Development of the long acting injectable (LAI) formulation of Fanapt ® is ongoing.

is ongoing. A clinical development program of Fanapt® in Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP) was initiated in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP Financial Results

Income before taxes was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net income was $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.15 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.01 in the first quarter of 2020.

2021 Financial Guidance

Vanda expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2021:

Full Year 2021 Financial Objectives Full Year 2021 Guidance Total revenues $270 to $300 million HETLIOZ® net product sales $180 to $200 million Fanapt® net product sales $90 to $100 million Year-end 2021 Cash Greater than $400 million

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the guidance provided under "2021 Financial Guidance" above and statements regarding the clinical development and regulatory timelines for tradipitant are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's assumptions regarding its ability to continue to grow its business in the U.S. and Vanda's ability to complete the clinical development and obtain regulatory approval for tradipitant in the treatment of gastroparesis. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31

2021

March 31

2020 Revenues:





HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 39,343



$ 35,336

Fanapt® net product sales 23,326



22,664

Total revenues 62,669



58,000

Operating expenses:





Cost of goods sold excluding amortization 6,030



5,207

Research and development 16,131



15,527

Selling, general and administrative 29,797



37,021

Intangible asset amortization 370



370

Total operating expenses 52,328



58,125

Income (loss) from operations 10,341



(125)

Other income 87



1,366

Income before income taxes 10,428



1,241

Provision for income taxes 1,778



755

Net income $ 8,650



$ 486

Net income per share, basic $ 0.16



$ 0.01

Net income per share, diluted $ 0.15



$ 0.01

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 55,145,789



53,806,317

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 56,505,087



54,870,146



VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31

2021

December 31

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,132



$ 61,031

Marketable securities 306,030



306,709

Accounts receivable, net 31,474



30,036

Inventory 1,361



1,280

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,227



10,089

Total current assets 421,224



409,145

Property and equipment, net 3,840



4,136

Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,194



10,459

Intangible assets, net 21,189



21,559

Deferred tax assets 80,355



81,516

Non-current inventory and other 6,389



6,641

Total assets $ 543,191



$ 533,456

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 26,105



$ 31,509

Product revenue allowances 35,679



34,427

Total current liabilities 61,784



65,936

Operating lease non-current liabilities 11,125



11,497

Other non-current liabilities 2,655



2,757

Total liabilities 75,564



80,190

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 56



55

Additional paid-in capital 656,057



650,300

Accumulated other comprehensive income 192



239

Accumulated deficit (188,678)



(197,328)

Total stockholders' equity 467,627



453,266

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 543,191



$ 533,456



