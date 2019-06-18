Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

News provided by

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jun 18, 2019, 09:50 ET

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA), today announced that it will deliver a corporate presentation at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The corporate presentation at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference will be available live on Vanda's corporate website, where it also will be archived for 30 days. To access the presentation, go to Vanda's website at www.vandapharma.com and click on the Presentations tab on the Investor Relations page. Please connect to the website several minutes prior to the start of the live presentation.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda, please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Company Contact:
Jim Kelly
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(202) 734-3428
jim.kelly@vandapharma.com

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vandapharma.com

Also from this source

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the Jefferies...

Tradipitant in the Treatment of Gastroparesis: Vanda Presents...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

News provided by

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jun 18, 2019, 09:50 ET