Vander Hyde Services Encourages High School Graduates to Explore Rewarding Careers in the Home Services Industry

Grand Rapids-Based, Second-Generation Family Company Makes the Case for Trades as a Pathway to Stability, Purpose, and Long-Term Success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With high school graduation season just around the corner, Vander Hyde Services is calling on graduating seniors to strongly consider the home services industry as a career path. Especially since it offers competitive employment and the opportunity to build a meaningful, skills-based profession in a field that will never be replaced by AI and is an essential service communities depend on every single day.

Graduate students wearing black gowns and holding their caps in the air at sunset.

"Every year, we see talented young people trying to figure out what comes next," said Kevin J. Vander Hyde, Vice President of Vander Hyde Services. "What I want them to know is that the home services industry offers something that is genuinely hard to find in today's job market, which is work that matters, skills that last, and a career that cannot be outsourced. When someone's heat goes out in January or their pipes burst at midnight, they need a real professional standing at their door. That person can be you."

As a second-generation family-owned and operated company, Vander Hyde Services clearly understands how a career in the trades can lay a lifetime foundation for professional growth and entrepreneurial success. Because of that, the company wants to highlight the following reasons why home services careers should be strongly considered by today's graduates:

Real Skills Equals Real Demand: Skilled tradespeople in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical work are in high demand across every community, because these services are essential to how homes and businesses function on a daily basis to maintain an expected level of comfort.

Professionalism and Integrity from Day One: The home services industry is built on the belief of doing things right the first time. This mentality shapes every technician who enters the field, molding them to see each customer as a top priority throughout their careers. In an industry where people invite you into their homes and trust you with their most essential systems, this level of professional integrity is the baseline for unmatched success.

Stability and Community Connection: Few industries offer community-rootedness like home services do. Whether it's a plumber who's been serving the same neighborhood for decades or an HVAC technician who shows up at 2 a.m. to fix a family's failed furnace in the middle of winter, home services professionals are doing more than fixing problems; they're building relationships. Instead of being viewed as transactions, customers are seen as neighbors, making home services professionals trusted fixtures in the communities where they live and work.

A Foundation for the Future: A career in home services means continuous learning. Whether you're learning about the latest HVAC technology, plumbing systems, electrical upgrades, or energy-efficient solutions, the industry and its professionals are constantly evolving. Team members gain broad, hands-on expertise across a wide variety of systems and real-world scenarios, building a versatile, highly employable skill set that prepares them for a long and adaptable career no matter where their path leads. Many home service companies will also cover the cost of continued education, professional certifications, and the licensing required to advance in the field.

"Our company started with my family and grew because the people who work here take genuine pride in what they do," Vander Hyde added. "We treat every customer's home as if it were our own, and that standard starts with the people we hire. If you're a graduating senior with a strong work ethic and a desire to learn a craft that makes a real difference in people's lives, I encourage you to explore what this industry has to offer."

High school graduates and those exploring career options are encouraged to visit www.vanderhyde.com or call (616) 319-2125 to learn more about opportunities with Vander Hyde Services.

About Vander Hyde Services

Vander Hyde Services is a family-owned home service company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, specializing in heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical, and generator solutions. Since 1989, the company has provided residential and commercial services focused on safety, efficiency, and long-term system performance throughout West Michigan.

Media Contact:

Vander Hyde Services

(616) 319-2125

www.vanderhyde.com

SOURCE Vander Hyde Services