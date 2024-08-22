Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™, Floral Collection by Lisa Vanderpump, Comes to Kroger Stores Nationwide

Collaboration carefully curated with Lisa Vanderpump's signature style

CINCINNATI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the launch of Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™, a floral collection curated by businesswoman, TV personality, author and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump. Available exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores beginning September 4, the collection brings Vanderpump's trademark elegant aesthetic to life with gorgeous floral arrangements.

"We could not be more thrilled to collaborate with Lisa Vanderpump to launch this expertly curated floral collection, giving longtime customer favorite, Bloom Haus™, a touch of flair and elegance emblematic of the signature style Vanderpump fans know and love," said Dan De La Rosa, group vice president of Fresh Merchandising at Kroger.

"I think anybody who has followed me for years knows that I have a love for flowers, as they've seen in my restaurants and how I live my life, so to have created a flower brand with Kroger is an absolute pleasure," said Lisa Vanderpump. "Flowers bring immense life and joy to a room, and I have had so much fun designing and creating these bouquets and arrangements. It's been a passion project from start to finish and I am excited to share it with the world."

Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™ products will debut seasonally and include:

Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™ Perfectly Peach Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a custom Vanderpump Ceramic French Urn : A dreamy palette of soft pastels, the Perfectly Peach bouquet evokes a quiet elegance.

: A dreamy palette of soft pastels, the Perfectly Peach bouquet evokes a quiet elegance. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™ Royal Garden Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Violet Glass Vase : A majestic medley of rich purple hues, complemented by verdant greens.

: A majestic medley of rich purple hues, complemented by verdant greens. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™ Signature Pink Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a custom Vanderpump Glass Urn: Designed to match the sophisticated colors that LVP loves, her signature pinks range from delicate pastels to rich hot pinks.

Designed to match the sophisticated colors that LVP loves, her signature pinks range from delicate pastels to rich hot pinks. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™ Villa Blanca Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Glass Vase: Classic white spray chrysanthemums, oversized mums, garden greens and ivory roses, are brought to life with cream sunflowers.

Classic white spray chrysanthemums, oversized mums, garden greens and ivory roses, are brought to life with cream sunflowers. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™ Crimson Romance Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Glass Vase: Burgundy chrysanthemums, heirloom raspberry carnations, and the richness of red roses captivate the senses.

Burgundy chrysanthemums, heirloom raspberry carnations, and the richness of red roses captivate the senses. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™ Autumn Extravagance Bouquet or Floral Arrangement available in a Vintage Glass Vase : Inspired by seasonal tones and textures, boasting roses, cremons, carnations, pompons, and hydrangeas combine to evoke the comforting essence of fall décor.

: Inspired by seasonal tones and textures, boasting roses, cremons, carnations, pompons, and hydrangeas combine to evoke the comforting essence of fall décor. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™ Violet Elegance Bouquet: An exquisite lavender bouquet carefully designed to bring a sense of delicate charm to any occasion.

An exquisite lavender bouquet carefully designed to bring a sense of delicate charm to any occasion. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™ Pandora Pink Bouquet: A delicate collection of pinks and lavender, this bouquet is a subtle expression of perfect, pretty pastels.

Boasting statement flowers and stunning greenery, the collection presents an easy way to achieve Vanderpump's signature style at home. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™ bouquets can be placed directly into a vase or customers can style the flowers by following a QR code to view step-by-step video tutorials instructed by Lisa Vanderpump. For a no fuss, gorgeous ready for display option, customers may purchase floral arrangements already in custom vases that are designed or selected by Vanderpump and beautifully executed, requiring zero effort.

Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus™ can be shopped while products last exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores and on Bloom Haus™ through Door Dash and Uber Eats. Find a location here. Customers on the search for these items can join in on the fun on social media tagging @lisavanderpump and @veryvanderpump and visit VanderpumpBlooms.com for tutorials, videos, tips and tricks.

About Lisa Vanderpump

Businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump hails from London, England. Lisa and her husband Ken Todd have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. Their very successful restaurants and bars in Los Angeles SUR and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar, as well as Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and Vanderpump à Paris at the Paris Las Vegas, are just a peek into their joint ventures; Wolf by Vanderpump marks their 37th restaurant and bar, recently opened at Caesars Entertainments' Harvey's Casino & Hotel in Lake Tahoe. Lisa's upcoming restaurant, Pinky's by Vanderpump, opens at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas this Fall.

Vanderpump became known for the hit Bravo TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules, of which she is an Executive Producer.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.